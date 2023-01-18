New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

The Kenya Demographic & Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Tuesday found that, among Kenyan women with multiple sexual partners, 11% were from Murang'a County, 6.5% were from Kericho County and 6.2% were from Busia County.

Kiambu women followed with 5.8%, Bungoma 5.5%, Nairobi 4.8%, Kilifi and Narok 4.7%, and Laikipia closed the top 10 with 4.6%

Among men, the survey found that Narok County had the highest percentage of individuals with multiple sexual partners at 42.5%, followed by Migori County (28.7) Elgeyo Marakwet (28.5%) and West Pokot (27.2%), Embu (25.5), Muranga (22.6%), Kericho (22%) Samburu (21.1%), Mombasa (20.9%) and Tharaka Nithi closed the top 10 with 20.1%

The survey also found that a higher proportion of men (15%) than women (4%) reported having multiple sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey.

Additionally, researchers found that divorcees, widowed or separated individuals were more likely to have multiple sexual partners.

More Kenyan men practice safe sex than women

According to the survey, 19% of women had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them, and only 37% of these women reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

The report indicated that 35% of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them, and 68% of these men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

Overall, the survey highlights the need for education and awareness of safe sexual practices and the importance of having open and honest conversations about sexual health.