New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

Denis Mwangi

The survey highlights the need and the importance of having open and honest conversations about health for intimate partners.

A group of Kenyans
A group of Kenyans

A new survey has shed light on the number of women and men in Kenya who have had multiple sexual partners. The data was collected between February 17 and July 19, 2022.

The Kenya Demographic & Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Tuesday found that, among Kenyan women with multiple sexual partners, 11% were from Murang'a County, 6.5% were from Kericho County and 6.2% were from Busia County.

Kiambu women followed with 5.8%, Bungoma 5.5%, Nairobi 4.8%, Kilifi and Narok 4.7%, and Laikipia closed the top 10 with 4.6%

Among men, the survey found that Narok County had the highest percentage of individuals with multiple sexual partners at 42.5%, followed by Migori County (28.7) Elgeyo Marakwet (28.5%) and West Pokot (27.2%), Embu (25.5), Muranga (22.6%), Kericho (22%) Samburu (21.1%), Mombasa (20.9%) and Tharaka Nithi closed the top 10 with 20.1%

The survey also found that a higher proportion of men (15%) than women (4%) reported having multiple sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey.

Rear view of couple raising toast at party
Rear view of couple raising toast at party Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, researchers found that divorcees, widowed or separated individuals were more likely to have multiple sexual partners.

According to the survey, 19% of women had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them, and only 37% of these women reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

READ: Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

The report indicated that 35% of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them, and 68% of these men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

Couple making heart symbol with hands (Courtesy)
Couple making heart symbol with hands (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Overall, the survey highlights the need for education and awareness of safe sexual practices and the importance of having open and honest conversations about sexual health.

The KDHS is an important tool for understanding the current state of reproductive health and behaviour in Kenya, and this information can be used to guide public health policy and initiatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

