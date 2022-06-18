RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Date multiple guys - Risper Faith advises girls in their early 20s

Dennis Milimo

Make meaningful relationships with your friends, don't get pregnant - Risper

Risper Faith
Risper Faith

Businesswoman and former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith is out here speaking her mind and not afraid of how society will perceive or receive her opinion.

In a Q&A session with her fans, the actress has advised young girls in their early 20s to always date or aspire to date multiple men and always think about investments at an early age.

Curious fans reached out to the mother of one, asking for her advice to the younger generation and she did not hold anything back.

Risper Faith
“Date Multiple guys. Be Smart. Investment in something. Go to the gym and make it habit so that in your 30s you are used to it.

"Make meaningful relationships with your friends. Don’t lock yourself indoors, go out often, have fun. Don’t get pregnant. Marry a guy who is exposed and have most of your assets in your both names,” Risper boldly advised.

The former socialite also sought to expound on her advice to young girls to date multiple partners after Netizens raised eyebrows.

“The reason why am saying date multiple guys is because by the time you want to settle down you would know who is the best fit.

"20s is your prime age because most guys prefer girls between 23-28 years so enjoy those years and make the most out of it. By the time you are 30, start settling… akuna mbaba anataka msichana mzee, bitter truth,” Risper Faith explained.

During the session, Risper also explained why she will never reveal the face of her son, especially on social media until he turns 18 years old.

“I thought I made myself clear, none of my children will ever be shown on social media until they are of age and choose whether they want to be on social media or not,” she said.

Risper Faith
Risper Faith Risper Faith Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

