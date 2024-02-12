Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

He fondly reminisced about his last conversation with Kiptum who expressed hope and optimism for the future.

Their talk centred on Kiptum's aspirations and dreams, including plans to build a home for their family.

Pulse Live Kenya

"On Saturday night, I talked to him and he told me that he would go to Fluospar and return home. When he returned, he told me that a man (a white man) would come to build us a house.

"He also told me that he would run for 1 hour 58 minutes (in the upcoming race) because he felt his body was in great shape," Kiptum’s father told the press.

He said that news of his son’s accident was relayed through his mobile phone and he set out towards the scene of the crash.

However, by the time he got there the bodies of Kiptum and his coach Garvais Hakizimana had already been taken to the mortuary.

"Kiptum was my only child. Now he has left me and my grandchildren. I do not know what to do. If the government can, it should help us. We are stuck now with no one who can help us," he said.

By the time of his death, Kiptum had a wife with whom they had sired one child.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35 Pulse Live Kenya

Cheruiyot also revealed that just four days before Kiptum's untimely death, their household was visited by unidentified individuals whose motives remained unknown.

This encounter has left Cheruiyot grappling with unanswered questions amidst the profound grief of losing his son.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports Ababu Namwamba, affirmed the government's commitment to organising a heroic send-off for the late world marathon record holder.

Speaking to the press at the Talanta Plaza, CS Namwamba underscored Kiptum's indelible legacy, hailing him as a national icon whose unparalleled achievements had thrust Kenya onto the global sporting stage.