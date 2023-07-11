KeNHA temporarily closes section of Mombasa Road for 6 days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the closure of a section of Mombasa Road for nearly six days.
In a notice shared on July 11, KeNHA said the temporary road closure would start from July 11 to July 16.
The affected section is the Mombasa-bound carriageway between Mlolongo (near the Nairobi Expressway exit) to Athi River Interchange. The stretch is about 4km.
The road section under maintenance is between Sheshe Gardens, Marimbeti, Signature Mall, Delta Plain Estate, Polytanks and Containers Kenya Ltd and Mombasa Cement.
According to the notice, normal traffic shall be restored daily upon completion of works at 4.30 am.
This closure is to allow for highway maintenance works along the section.
The traffic will be diverted to share one adjacent lane of the dual carriageway.
Motorists have been advised to approach the section with caution and to follow the traffic signs and guidance as directed by traffic marshals and police.
