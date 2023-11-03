KeNHA issues statement after heavy rains cause landslide, blocking traffic

The landslide has prompted KeNHA to advise the public to use alternative routes to and from Maua town until further notice.

KeNHA has mobilized its team to the site, where efforts are underway to clear the landslide and restore traffic flow.

The authority is working diligently to address the situation promptly and ensure the safety of all road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meru-Mikinduri-Maua Road Pulse Live Kenya

Motorists are urged to stay updated on the situation through official channels and to adhere to the provided alternate routes for their own safety.

It is essential for drivers to exercise caution and patience while navigating alternative roads during this period.

A guide for safe driving in wet conditions

As the rainy season blankets the country, motorists are faced with the challenge of navigating wet and slippery roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving in rainy conditions requires extra caution and adherence to safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure journey. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind when driving in the rain:

Reduce Speed

Slow down and adjust your speed to match the road conditions. Wet roads can be slippery, and reducing your speed allows for better control and reaction time.

Increase Following Distance

Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The increased stopping distance helps prevent rear-end collisions, especially in case of sudden stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn on Headlights

Visibility is crucial in rainy weather. Turn on your headlights, not just for your own visibility but also to make your vehicle more visible to others on the road.

Avoid Sudden Maneuvers

Sudden movements can lead to skidding on wet surfaces. Avoid abrupt turns, accelerations, or braking. Gradual and smooth maneuvers are key to maintaining control.

Met department warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Tire Tread and Pressure

Ensure that your tires are in good condition with proper tread depth and inflation. Bald tires significantly increase the risk of hydroplaning.

Use Defrosters and Wipers

Keep your windshield clear for optimal visibility. Use windshield wipers and defrosters as needed to maintain a clear line of sight.

Beware of Hydroplaning

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydroplaning occurs when your tires lose contact with the road due to a layer of water. To prevent hydroplaning, avoid speeding, drive in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you, and refrain from sudden movements.

Stay Informed

Check weather forecasts before your journey and stay updated on road conditions. If possible, postpone travel during heavy downpours or storms.

Be Mindful of Puddles