ADVERTISEMENT
KeNHA issues statement after heavy rains cause landslide, blocking traffic

Denis Mwangi

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory for motorists using the Meru-Mikinduri-Maua (B102) Road, cautioning them about a landslide that has occurred on a section of the road due to heavy downpours in the area.

Meru-Mikinduri-Maua Road
Meru-Mikinduri-Maua Road

On Friday, November 3, many parts of the country experienced heavy rainfall.

The landslide has prompted KeNHA to advise the public to use alternative routes to and from Maua town until further notice.

KeNHA has mobilized its team to the site, where efforts are underway to clear the landslide and restore traffic flow.

The authority is working diligently to address the situation promptly and ensure the safety of all road users.

Meru-Mikinduri-Maua Road
Meru-Mikinduri-Maua Road

Motorists are urged to stay updated on the situation through official channels and to adhere to the provided alternate routes for their own safety.

It is essential for drivers to exercise caution and patience while navigating alternative roads during this period.

As the rainy season blankets the country, motorists are faced with the challenge of navigating wet and slippery roads.

Driving in rainy conditions requires extra caution and adherence to safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure journey. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind when driving in the rain:

Reduce Speed

Slow down and adjust your speed to match the road conditions. Wet roads can be slippery, and reducing your speed allows for better control and reaction time.

Increase Following Distance

Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The increased stopping distance helps prevent rear-end collisions, especially in case of sudden stops.

Turn on Headlights

Visibility is crucial in rainy weather. Turn on your headlights, not just for your own visibility but also to make your vehicle more visible to others on the road.

Avoid Sudden Maneuvers

Sudden movements can lead to skidding on wet surfaces. Avoid abrupt turns, accelerations, or braking. Gradual and smooth maneuvers are key to maintaining control.

File image of Nairobi streets during a past rainy season
File image of Nairobi streets during a past rainy season Met department warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya
Check Tire Tread and Pressure

Ensure that your tires are in good condition with proper tread depth and inflation. Bald tires significantly increase the risk of hydroplaning.

Use Defrosters and Wipers

Keep your windshield clear for optimal visibility. Use windshield wipers and defrosters as needed to maintain a clear line of sight.

Beware of Hydroplaning

Hydroplaning occurs when your tires lose contact with the road due to a layer of water. To prevent hydroplaning, avoid speeding, drive in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you, and refrain from sudden movements.

Stay Informed

Check weather forecasts before your journey and stay updated on road conditions. If possible, postpone travel during heavy downpours or storms.

Be Mindful of Puddles

Avoid driving through large puddles if you cannot gauge the depth. Puddles may hide potholes or other obstacles that can damage your vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

