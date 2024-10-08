The sports category has moved to a new website.

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

Denis Mwangi

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will experience a disruption as one of its key terminals serving international arrivals will not be available for use

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi is set to temporarily close Terminal 1E starting Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:00 a.m, according to an announcement by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The closure will allow for essential rehabilitation works aimed at improving the terminal’s infrastructure.

This move comes as part of JKIA's ongoing efforts to upgrade its facilities for enhanced passenger experience and safety.

During the renovation, all airlines that normally operate from Terminal 1E, including major international carriers such as Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Emirates, will be relocated to Terminal 1A.

KAA has assured passengers that this adjustment is aimed at minimising inconvenience while prioritising their safety and comfort.

The rehabilitation of Terminal 1E follows recent issues at JKIA, including reports of leaking roofs and electrical faults, which had led to temporary shutdowns earlier in the year.

These challenges prompted the Kenyan government to plan significant upgrades to the airport’s facilities, with the then Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen previously stating that Terminal 1E would eventually be decommissioned after a new arrival terminal is completed.

These developments are part of broader efforts to modernise JKIA, a key hub for regional and international air travel, and ensure smoother operations in the future.

Passengers traveling through JKIA during the closure period are advised to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in and processing at the alternate terminal.

JKIA continues to play a crucial role in Kenya’s economy, handling millions of passengers and providing employment to thousands.

The airport’s planned upgrades are expected to further boost its capacity and enhance its reputation as one of Africa’s leading international airports.

