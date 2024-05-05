37 counties placed on heavy rainfall alert on Sunday as Cyclone Hidaya impacts Kenya

While still urging caution and adherence to safety guidelines rolled out by the government, Kenya Met noted that the storm had significantly weakened.

"Heavy rainfall is expected offshore along the Kenyan coast from Sunday, May 5, intensifying and propagating inland and along the coast on Monday, May 6, to Tuesday, May 7, 2024," read part of the statement.

Starting Saturday, Kenya experienced the effects of the cyclone offshore with strong winds exceeding 40 knots (20.6 m/s) and large waves surpassing two meters.

The government warned that 37 counties would experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, issuing advisories for the counties set to be impacted.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu with the possibility of flooding.

In Nyanza region, heavy rainfall is expected in Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, and Homabay Central with potential flooding on Sunday.

Western counties of Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia will also be affected by the heavy rainfall with residents urged to prepare for the same.

In Central and Mount Kenya region, Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, and Nyandarua are on high alert.

Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru are also listed among counties to be affected by heavy rains.

Heavy downpour is also expected in Nairobi and Rift Valley region while the North Eastern areas will experience less rain but with potential of flooding as dams fill up and rivers break banks.

Kisumu continues to bear the brunt of the heavy rains with seven villages completely submerged as of Sunday, May 5, 2024.

"Seven villages in Ombeyi location are completely submerged in water.

"We are working closely with the National government through our Multi-Agency committee to help our people. We sincerely thank the Coast Guard and the Kenya Red Cross Society whose teams are already at Ahero to help in the rescue mission." Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o stated.

The backflow from Lake Victoria that is also filled to capacity owing to the heavy rainfall with rivers flowing full has made the situation worse.

"Kabonyo Kanyagwal, Ombaka and Sango Rota areas are adversely affected by the backflow from Lake Victoria," Nyong'o added.