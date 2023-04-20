The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

Denis Mwangi

Good news as a Kenyan CEO's act of sympathy saves an expectant mother's life

NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county
NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county

An expectant woman, who was experiencing a medical emergency, found herself stranded in Sericho Ward, Isiolo County due to impassable roads caused by recent flooding.

Recommended articles

With medical teams unable to reach her, the situation looked dire.

However, thanks to the swift response of Tom Lalampaa, the CEO of Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT), and his team, the woman was airlifted to Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital (ICTRH) in a Hughes 369FF (530MG) helicopter.

The chopper is civilian version of the

ADVERTISEMENT
NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county
NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county Pulse Live Kenya

Dr James Lowasa, the Isiolo Deputy Governor and County Executive Committee Member for Health expressed his profound appreciation to NRT for their prompt and efficient action after he reached out to the conservancy for assistance.

"I immediately instructed my team to seek assistance through an airlift from our esteemed partners. NRT Kenya responded without delay, quickly airlifting the woman to ICTRH.

I am relieved to report that the patient is now stable and receiving the vital medical attention she urgently required. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to NRT Kenya for their unwavering responsiveness," stated Dr Lowasa.

READ: Eric Omondi fuels 250 motor bikes for boda-boda riders

ADVERTISEMENT

NRT's utilization of the versatile Hughes 369FF (530MG) helicopter, renowned for its multi-purpose capabilities in aerial observation, law enforcement, firefighting, utility work, and aerial surveying, proved to be a critical lifeline for the expectant mother.

In a personal message to Lalampaa, the deputy governor thanked the conservancy CEO for lending a helping hand and shared the good news that doctors were able to save the mother.

In response, the CEO said he was humbled to have been in a position to assist.

I am truly humbled my brother, not everyone says thank you,” Lalampaa said, promising to forward the good news to the conservancy’s senior management.

Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital (ICTRH)
Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital (ICTRH) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This heartening story underscores the power of compassion and collaboration in saving lives during emergencies.

It shines a light on the challenging circumstances faced by individuals in remote areas with limited access to healthcare, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

READ: Well-wisher crosses 3 counties in rush to save 24-year-old lady's life

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muslim leaders disagree with CS Kindiki over Eid public holiday

Muslim leaders disagree with CS Kindiki over Eid public holiday

Student on scholarship dies mysteriously in Finland

Student on scholarship dies mysteriously in Finland

Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

Shooting incident returns to haunt Babu Owino after Court ruling

Shooting incident returns to haunt Babu Owino after Court ruling

Section of Moi's forgotten 'mini state lodge' turned into village cowshed

Section of Moi's forgotten 'mini state lodge' turned into village cowshed

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

CS Kindiki declares public holiday

CS Kindiki declares public holiday

Hussein Mohamed addresses variation in prices of different maize flour brands

Hussein Mohamed addresses variation in prices of different maize flour brands

How Wanjira Mathai plans to spend Sh13B prize money from Jeff Bezo's foundation

How Wanjira Mathai plans to spend Sh13B prize money from Jeff Bezo's foundation

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents