Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

With medical teams unable to reach her, the situation looked dire.

However, thanks to the swift response of Tom Lalampaa, the CEO of Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT), and his team, the woman was airlifted to Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital (ICTRH) in a Hughes 369FF (530MG) helicopter.

The chopper is civilian version of the

NRT Kenya's chopper, a Hughes 369FF (530MG), evacuating a woman in Isiolo county Pulse Live Kenya

Dr James Lowasa, the Isiolo Deputy Governor and County Executive Committee Member for Health expressed his profound appreciation to NRT for their prompt and efficient action after he reached out to the conservancy for assistance.

"I immediately instructed my team to seek assistance through an airlift from our esteemed partners. NRT Kenya responded without delay, quickly airlifting the woman to ICTRH.

“I am relieved to report that the patient is now stable and receiving the vital medical attention she urgently required. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to NRT Kenya for their unwavering responsiveness," stated Dr Lowasa.

NRT's utilization of the versatile Hughes 369FF (530MG) helicopter, renowned for its multi-purpose capabilities in aerial observation, law enforcement, firefighting, utility work, and aerial surveying, proved to be a critical lifeline for the expectant mother.

In a personal message to Lalampaa, the deputy governor thanked the conservancy CEO for lending a helping hand and shared the good news that doctors were able to save the mother.

In response, the CEO said he was humbled to have been in a position to assist.

“I am truly humbled my brother, not everyone says thank you,” Lalampaa said, promising to forward the good news to the conservancy’s senior management.

Pulse Live Kenya

This heartening story underscores the power of compassion and collaboration in saving lives during emergencies.