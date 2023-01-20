Maurice Ochieng aka Danny Miles from Muhoroni, Kisumu County has gone viral on Facebook after he pleaded for help from Safaricom to come through for his family in the event of his death.
Dad nursing stage 4 cancer gets help after his plea goes viral
Maurice Ochieng is concerned that his young daughter may be left stranded after his death
Miles had been saving to take his family on a vacation trip but that won't be happening since he has used all the money for his treatment and he is living at the mercy of his friends.
"Helloo Safaricom, I am Maurice ochieng known as Danny Miles. I am from Muhoroni Town. In March last year, I was diagnosed with cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. It's eating me up for sure. Day by day I am feeling.
"I had been saving so that I take my small family on a vacation but I have been drained. I can't. I am living with the help of friends. My young daughter Britney Dova is still young she has not started school yet. I was planning but I am sorry I have failed as a dad," posted Miles.
Miles concluded by stating that the deadly disease spread to other sites of the body despite amputating his arm.
Simon Kabu offers to help
Bonfire Adventures CEO and chairperson Simon Kabu has come to the aid of Miles and he has promised to take his family on a trip to Mombasa, as well help him mobilise funds from wellwishers.
"Danny Miles. Take heart. Yes, we will take you to Mombasa for a fully paid-up holiday with your young family. Most importantly We need to assist more. Also, have a Paybill so that we can chip in to manage the issue," responded Kabu.
Kabu concluded by requesting Safaricom to come through for Miles by setting up a Pay Bill where Kenyans can contribute. He promised to pray for him to get well and minimize the suffering.
