Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

Charles Ouma

A whistleblower who shared the video and appealed to PS Roseline Njogu noted that not only was the Kenyan lady beaten but she was also denied food and mistreated while in captivity

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi
Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi

A Kenyan lady who was being held in deplorable conditions against her will in Saudi Arabia has been rescued.

The matter was first brought to light by a whistleblower who sought the help of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu in rescuing the young Kenyan.

According to the whistleblower, the Kenyan lady was taken to Saudi Arabia in pursuit of greener pastures by a rogue agent.

Things however did not go as planned with the lady ending up locked up in a room.

The rogue agent refused to help her return home safely until her plight was brought to the attention of relevant government authorities.

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit
Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit Pulse Live Kenya

Not only was she beaten but she was also denied food and mistreated while in captivity.

“They were not able to take the phone away from her. She cannot talk,” the whistleblower stated while appealing to PS Njogu to intervene.

He also shared a video showing the young lady lying on the floor in captivity while crying out for help on the verge of giving up.

His efforts paid off as the video reached the relevant government agencies which took up the matter swiftly.

“We have picked up the matter. The concerned division has been notified,” the State Department for Diaspora Affairs noted in an update shortly after receiving the video.

Reports indicate that six hours later, the young Kenyan was rescued from her harrowing ordeal.

It took the intervention of the PS and other state agencies to have her released from captivity.

It remains unclear whether the lady will be flown home or if she will continue pursuing opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of Kenyans work in the Middle East where tales of suffering abound, with a fair share of success stories also reported.

Many have lost their lives in controversial circumstances that have left families crying out for justice.

According to data by the Kenyan government, 316 Kenyans have been reported dead in the gulf region where they had gone to pursue greener pastures.

Saudi Arabia accounted for a significant portion of the fatalities with 166 Kenyans reported to have died in the country.

Riyadh skyline
Riyadh skyline Riyadh skyline Pulse Live Kenya

Data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further indicate that 66,025 Kenyans are based in Saudi Arabia.

Most of them are employed as unskilled and semi-skilled labourers.

The acute unemployment and underemployment situation has left millions of Kenyans on the edge with many opting to pursue opportunities in the gulf region while fully aware of the risks that come with the same.

