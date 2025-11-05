Kenya has consistently served as a key destination for global royalty, hosting figures on missions of diplomacy, conservation, and humanitarian aid. The current visit by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asma of Morocco continues this long-standing tradition.
This is a look at the purpose of her visit and other significant trips made by monarch heirs to the country.
1. Princess Lalla Asma of Morocco - Auditory health
Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asma of Morocco is currently in Kenya on an official visit at the invitation of First Lady Rachel Ruto.
The princess's visit is focused on humanitarian work, specifically in the area of hearing health.
As President of the Lalla Asma Foundation, her mission aims to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Kenya in specialised healthcare.
A key part of her visit includes a significant donation of cochlear implant devices, received by the first lady and other officials on October 31, 2025.
The donation aims to provide direct and life-changing support to Kenyans with hearing impairment.
2. Princess Elizabeth - The heir who woke up Queen
The most historic royal visit to Kenya occurred in February 1952.
Princess Elizabeth, heir apparent to the British throne, was in the country on a Commonwealth tour with her husband, Prince Philip.
The couple was staying at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park.
It was later, while at Sagana Lodge, that Princess Elizabeth received news on February 6, 1952, that her father, King George VI, had died.
She acceded to the throne while in Kenya, leaving the country as Queen Elizabeth, forever linking the nation to the start of her 70-year reign.
3. Prince William: For conservation, military and love
The Prince of Wales has one of the deepest connections to Kenya among modern royals.
His ties are personal, military, and environmental.
In October 2010, Prince William chose Kenya for a major personal milestone, proposing to Catherine Middleton (now The Princess of Wales) at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.
Professionally, his work as a patron of the Tusk Trust and President of United for Wildlife has brought him to the country multiple times.
These visits support Kenya's critical anti-poaching and conservation efforts.
He has also visited the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) in his formal military capacity.
4. Crown Princess Mary: Advocacy for refugees & women
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (now Queen Mary) visited Kenya on significant humanitarian and advocacy missions.
In August 2011, she travelled to the Dadaab refugee camp.
Her visit aimed to draw global attention to the severe famine in the Horn of Africa and the resulting refugee crisis impacting Kenya.
She returned in November 2018 to launch the 'Deliver for Good Kenya' campaign.
This initiative focuses on advocating for and investing in the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls in the country.
5. Crown Princess Victoria: Climate & development
Sweden's heir apparent, Crown Princess Victoria, visited Kenya in November 2022.
Her official trip was on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Accompanied by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, her mission focused on climate change, biodiversity, and business cooperation.
The princess visited the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy to observe the impacts of severe drought and supported the Gundua Foundation school.
The visit highlighted partnerships between Nordic nations and Kenya in sustainability.
These visits illustrate Kenya's position as a significant location for royal heirs, serving as a platform for humanitarian action, advocacy, and pivotal moments of history.