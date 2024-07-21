The sports category has moved to a new website.

YouTuber Moureen Ngigi pampers mum with love in emotional reunion after 2 years apart

Charles Ouma

A sleek Mercedes Benz ride, flowers wrapped in crisp notes and more formed part of the package as Moureen Ngigi turned up at the airport to welcome her mother back home from Saudi Arabia where she worked as a house help.

Kenyan YouTube sensation Maureen Ngigi has finally reunited with her mother after spending two years apart.

The content creator could not hold back her excitement when welcoming her mother back into the country.

She shared that her mother moved to Saudi Arabia two years ago in pursuir of greener pastures.

She took up employment as a house help for a family in Saudi Arabia where she encountered a myriad of challenges.

Moureen shared that her mother nearly gave up but the desire to provide for her family kept her going until her return.

"My mum left us 2 years ago on 22nd July. She went to Saudi Arabia in search of greener pastures, to work as a house help for an Arabian family and it wasn't easy for her. She felt like giving up at some point." Maureen recounted emotionally.

On the day that she jetted back into the country, Moureen was on standby to receive her in pomp and colour.

The content creator presented her mother with a bouquet of flowers wrapped in many noted and promised to spoil her.

The content creator also arranged for a sleek Mercedes Benz to pick her mother from the airport and ferry her home.

"My mum will enjoy the fruits of giving birth coz I am about to spoil her...she is not ready. This is just the beginning. You are going home with a German machine," Maureen remarked during the reunion.

Moureen who is married to fellow YouTuber Commentator 254 welcomed her first child this year.

The couple celebrated the blessing on social media, sharing photos of the baby with Commentator revealing that the day on which their baby was born was the greatest day of his life.

“The Lord blessed us with our son @ceo_babys . This is the greatest day of my life and am so proud to have shared it with my special human @moureenngigi_ . The strength you showed just earned you eternity respect and love from me mama S♥️ I love you guys and I will do everything to ensure you have the best life has to offer. Thank you all fans for the many prayers, comments and dm messages. I am humbled,” Commentator wrote on social media.

