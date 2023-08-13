The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan lady shares her biggest accomplishment working for U.S military

Denis Mwangi

Sophie says lessons from her mother helped her achieve success working in the U.S. military

Davarich Sophie

Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Davarich, a native of Kijabe serves as an integral part of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii.

With an impressive journey that began eight years ago, Davarich's story highlights her exceptional dedication and accomplishments within the United States Navy.

Hailing from the 2014 graduating class of Edmund's Woodway High School, Davarich's entry into the Navy was influenced by her brother's own service in the same branch.

Growing up in Kenya, Sophie took valuable life lessons from her mother, particularly the importance of a strong work ethic.

Boeing C-40 Clipper
Boeing C-40 Clipper Boeing C-40 Clipper Pulse Live Kenya

This foundation of hard work and resilience has served her well during her tenure in the Navy, enabling her to overcome challenges and contribute effectively to her team.

Davarich's association with VR-51, affectionately known as the "Windjammers," reveals her involvement in maintaining and operating C-40A Clipper aircraft.

These aircraft are pivotal in transporting vital supplies to maritime combat forces across the globe.

READ: Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying

With responsibilities encompassing the efficient operation of military aircraft capable of carrying passengers, cargo, or a combination of both, Davarich's role is indispensable to the Navy's logistics support network.

In 2023, the U.S. Navy marks 50 years since the first female aviators took flight. Over these five decades, the Navy's commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity has grown significantly, fostering leadership and service opportunities for women across various roles.

As the Navy plays a pivotal role in securing global commerce and maintaining national security, individuals like Davarich contribute to these efforts in significant ways.

She takes immense pride in transitioning to her current rate from aviation structural mechanic to a Petty Officer (1st Class), a testament to her adaptability and commitment to growth within her field.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was cross-rating into my new rate from aviation structural mechanic,” says Davarich.

Aerial view of Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii
Aerial view of Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aerial view of Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii Pulse Live Kenya

For Davarich, the Navy represents not just a career but an opportunity to serve her country, collaborate with exceptional individuals, and explore the world.

Her gratitude extends to her family, including her mother, husband, and daughter, who have supported her throughout her Navy journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

