Kenyans divided over mother who died without sons' knowledge over 9 months ago

According to a report by The Standard, Njeri was found by crime scene investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on June 2, nine months after she had passed away.

Neighbours told the police that Njeri had not been missing for a long time and upon her body was found under a mango tree.

More puzzling was that none of her immediate family members was aware of her death, even her son who lived only 300 metres away from the homestead.

Leah Njeri Githuka Pulse Live Kenya

Her other son, a pilot had also not noticed his mother’s disappearance despite sending her Sh20,000 monthly upkeep.

The case has left more questions than answers regarding her family.

Many Kenyans have questioned why none of her immediate family members checked on their mother despite her advanced age, moreso her son who lived only 300 metres away.

Her pilot son, who sent Sh20,000 for monthly support did not notice any anomaly because he had instructed his bank to make the transactions every month to her mobile phone.

Another question that is lingering on Kenyans’ minds is whether the money was withdrawn or still intact in Njeri’s mobile money wallet.

Reactions from Kenyans

“If you’ve got no friends (from work, church or chamas), siblings nor kids that want to visit or check up on you after 82yrs on Earth it says more about you than them. We shouldn’t be judging the son who sent a 20K stipend without fail because he showed commitment to her welfare,” Ramzzy Oluoch said.

“I won't condemn anyone here. Families can be very difficult to manoeuvre for some people, and not all families are spaces that offer love, peace and security. A sad story all round though, for everyone involved. Sad,” Wordslinger added.

“The money sender was wrong too. Leave alone the one living 300m away. How do you even send money to your mom for 9 months without even calling to ask on her progress. How do you let your 82-year-old mum to live alone when you can afford 20k monthly to her, can't you hire a helper,” Bundara Masaga.

“Kuishi na watu vibaya, be friendly allow children to pick fruits from your compound, let even your neighbor feel free to visit once in a week hata kama uko na Kila kitu,” Janet Auma.

“But how do you miss to call your biological mother for a day up to 9 months surely? For some us who lost our mothers when we were very young in primary school, would be calling them every day if not twice a day,” Adams Jerry.

“Did the woman go to church or other community gatherings? Forget about the sons, you want to tell me nobody in that area noticed her absence? Also kids talk to your parents,” Nyambura Wainaina.

“This story sounds like a scripted horror movie but unfortunately it is true. You mean we have normal human beings who can stay for 1,2,3,4,5.......9 months without calling their parents even once? Like for real,real!!!! This world is not our home indeed,” Erick Mokua.

"Even the children you’re working so hard to take care of now may not be available to give you a one minute phone call or drop by your house to check on you at your time of need. Time to rethink our priorities," Makena Mwita.

"Oh dear! A son who lived 300 meters away never checked on his mother. Three hundred meters!" Dominic Walubengo.