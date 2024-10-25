The sports category has moved to a new website.

Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

Lynet Okumu

Scenes from KICC: Was the public participation hall empty?

Scenes from KICC: Kenyans show up for public participation & Qatar job interviews
Scenes from KICC: Kenyans show up for public participation & Qatar job interviews

Uninformed onlookers found themselves in a unique situation on October 25, as two significant events converged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC): the public participation forum for the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 and job interviews for opportunities in Qatar.

Amid the ongoing debate on a proposed constitutional amendment and a mass turnout for Qatar job interviews, KICC has become a hub of activity, drawing thousands of Kenyans with different agendas.

In early October 2024, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei tabled the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024, a proposal that seeks to extend the terms of elected officials, including governors, Members of Parliament, senators, and Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

Kenyans turn up at KICC for public participation on the Constitutional Amendment Bill
Kenyans turn up at KICC for public participation on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Kenyans turn up at KICC for public participation on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Pulse Live Kenya

The bill has stirred significant public debate, with many Kenyans expressing their concerns and taking a stand against it.

The Senate invited Kenyans to submit their written views on the bill, prompting a surge in responses.

By 25 October, the Senate’s email system had crashed due to the overwhelming volume of submissions, leading officials to announce an alternative email address to accommodate the feedback.

As the deadline for submissions approaches on Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m, Kenyans have been actively submitting their views both electronically and in person.

In contrast to electronic submissions, which the Senate reported exceeded 200,000, the physical participation appeared to have drawn a smaller crowd. Photos and videos shared online showed the inside of the hall with attendees seated.

Public figures such as Janet Mbugua, Caroline Mutoko, Ian Mbugua, and Wanjiku Stephens were among those who made submissions electronically and urged other Kenyans to also take the action.

As Kenyans gathered at KICC for the constitutional public participation, another event was underway at the same location.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a Qatari company conducted job interviews for various positions within the hospitality, service, and construction sectors.

Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced that the recruitment drive would take place over the course of three days: October 25th to 27th, from 7:30 a.m. each day.

Qatar job interviews at KICC draw massive crowds
Qatar job interviews at KICC draw massive crowds Qatar job interviews at KICC draw massive crowds Pulse Live Kenya

Thousands of hopeful Kenyans flocked to KICC to seize the opportunity for employment in Qatar.

Available positions ranged across several fields, including hospitality roles such as nurses, chefs, kitchen helpers, bar backs, and hotel maintenance technicians. The construction sector also sought skilled workers for positions like excavator operators, electricians, plumbers, masons, and welders.

The interviews at KICC primarily catered to the hospitality and service industry, while construction-related interviews and practical assessments are scheduled to take place at Kabete National Polytechnic.

The turnout for the Qatar job interviews highlighted the need for employment opportunities among Kenyans.

Social media was flooded with images and videos showing the large crowds at KICC, demonstrating the eagerness of Kenyans to secure jobs in Qatar.

The three-day recruitment event has sparked discussions about government efforts to bridge the unemployment gap among Kenyan youth. This comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Kenya and other African countries to prioritise job creation.

Nearly 75 per cent of Kenya’s youth are employed in informal jobs, facing significant challenges in an economy struggling to produce sufficient employment opportunities. The current economic landscape is marked by slow growth and a heavy dependence on informal work, which often lacks stability.

