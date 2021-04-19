COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli in a tweet disclosed that he had held a meeting with the Jubilee and ODM party leaders at his Ildamat home, in Kajiado, on Sunday.
Kenyans react to Atwoli’s tweet on his meeting with ODM & Jubilee leaders
The leaders met on Sunday
Pulse Live Kenya
He went on to mention that the meeting attended by Jubilee Vice chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Raphael Tuju, ODM’s James Orengo and Junet Mohamed as well as Peter Kenneth was only a political consultative meeting.
“I hosted Hon. Junet Mohammed, David Murathe, Hon Peter Kenneth, Hon James Orengo, and Hon Raphael Tuju at my Ildamat Home Kajiado today on political consultative meeting,” said Atwoli who also shared pictures with the leaders.
His words were met with a series of mixed reactions from Kenyans, and here’s what they had to say;
https://twitter.com/ongudih/status/1383884018932879361
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke