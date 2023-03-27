Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

According to videos and photos reaching the news desk, the invasion was staged on Northlands from the Eastern Bypass side near Kamakis.

Some of the people could be seen breaching the fence and carrying livestock.

It was not immediately clear what the motive behind the activity is and the Kenyatta family is yet to issue a statement on the reports.

Security authorities had not responded to the reports by the time of publishing.

The expansive farm also holds the headquarters of Brookside Dairy and Peponi School which are also linked to the Kenyatta family.

In another separate incident, unknown people stoned the headquarters of East Africa Spectre along Mombasa Road, a company associated with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

