Khalwale’s loyal employee for 24 years dies in tragic incident in his Malinya home

Kizito Moi Amukune was killed by the Senator’s champion bull named Inasio which pierced through the deceased’s neck.

Explaining the incident in an interview with Vuuka FM, Khalwale stated that Kizito who has been working for the lawmaker as a farmhand for more than two decades took care of the bull for five years before today’s tragedy.

According to Khalwale, the deceased arrived at his home seemingly drunk from traditional brew known as busaa.

“He came back after taking busaa which smells like molasses. The bull rushed towards him, attracted by the smell,” the lawmaker explained.

He added that Kizito may have possibly hit the charging bull in shock.

The bull which is used to fighting responded by attacking the deceased using its horns in self-defense.

“He might have hit the animal in shock, making the bull react in defense as it usually does,” Khalwale stated.

According to Khalwale, one of the bull’s horn tore through the deceased’s neck

“There is a horn that got him in the neck. That is what probably killed him,” the senator stated.

The bull in question

An emotional Khalwale shared a video on social media in which he appeared to bid farewell to the bull which was slaughtered in accordance with the senator’s cultural traditions.

“My champion bull, Inasio, has attacked and instantly killed Kizito Moi Amukune. Moi has been the caretaker of my fighter bulls for over 20 years. In keeping with our culture, I have today speared bull Inasio to death.” Khalwale wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The incident was reported at a nearby police station with police officers rushing to the scene.