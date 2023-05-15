King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

According to The Times UK, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations between the United Kingdom and Kenya, and to promote the goals of the Commonwealth.

This visit is significant, as Kenya is a country with a rich history and strong cultural ties to the United Kingdom.

"It will be a poignant moment. Inevitably it will be a reminder of his young mother at the start of her reign. Now, he is at the start of his, but he has the advantage of experience, too. It will also be an important marker for his reign that will underline how importantly he views the Commonwealth.

“His Majesty wants to bring people together. He knows the relationship will change between the Royal Family and the realms and other Commonwealth countries, but is keen to preserve and protect the common values,” another source told the Daily Mail.

The King was only three years old when his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne while in Kenya.

King Charles III has visited Kenya on four previous occasions. His upcoming trip is set to be his first official trip, following the cancellation of his France tour.

During one of his earlier visits, he grew a beard while on safari in a forest clearing, and he has often spoken fondly of the warmth and hospitality he has received from the Kenyan people.

Despite his personal connection to the country, the King’s visit may be met with some opposition from Kenyans who feel that the British government has not done enough to address the legacy of imperialism in the country.

Land grievances and the repression of the Mau Mau uprising are just two of the issues that some Kenyans feel have not been adequately addressed by the British government.

This comes in the backdrop of the death of Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi. During her funeral, the govenment promised to address the welfare of freedom fighters and their descendants, many who lost their land.

The King's visit to Kenya is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales on safari in the Masai Game Reserve on February 15, 1971 in Nairobi, Kenya (Photo by Anwar HusseinGetty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The Commonwealth is an organization made up of 54 member countries, most of which are former British colonies.

The organization aims to promote economic, social, and cultural cooperation among its members, and to advance the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.