ADVERTISEMENT
Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Denis Mwangi

The country is mourning the passing of Mukami Kimathi, a renowned Kenyan icon and widow of the late Dedan Kimathi, a legendary Mau Mau freedom fighter.

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi
Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi

Mukami Kimathi passed away in Nairobi on Thursday night May 4.

Her daughter Evelyn Kimathi confirmed the news, stating that her mother, fondly referred to as Maitû, was taken to Nairobi Hospital after developing breathing complications.

Evelyn said that her mother's last wish was that Dedan Kimathi's body be released from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and given a dignified burial.

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi
Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya
Mukami Kimathi will be laid to rest at her home in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

The news has left many Kenyans devastated, as Mukami was not only a symbol of strength and resilience but also a reminder of the country's rich history.

Mukami Kimathi's husband Dedan Kimathi was a legendary Mau Mau freedom fighter who led the fight for Kenya's independence from British colonial rule.

Dedan Kimathi was captured and executed by the British in 1957, leaving behind his wife Mukami and their children.

READ: Photographer behind iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi

Mukami continued to carry on her husband's legacy and fight for freedom and justice in Kenya.

She was a prominent figure in the struggle for independence and was actively involved in the Mau Mau movement.

The body of Mukami Kimathi has been transferred to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi
Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya
ODM: "We mourn the passing on of an icon, the widow of veteran freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, Mama Mukami Kimathi last night aged 101 years. As a nation, we have lost a great woman who shall be remembered for her courage and determination to see a better Kenya for everyone."

Muranga Governor Irungu Kangata: "Rest in peace. May God bless your soul Mrs Mukami Dedan Kimathi wife to our liberation hero Kimathi."

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

