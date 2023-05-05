Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Her daughter Evelyn Kimathi confirmed the news, stating that her mother, fondly referred to as Maitû, was taken to Nairobi Hospital after developing breathing complications.

Evelyn said that her mother's last wish was that Dedan Kimathi's body be released from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and given a dignified burial.

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

Mukami Kimathi will be laid to rest at her home in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

The news has left many Kenyans devastated, as Mukami was not only a symbol of strength and resilience but also a reminder of the country's rich history.

Mukami Kimathi's husband Dedan Kimathi was a legendary Mau Mau freedom fighter who led the fight for Kenya's independence from British colonial rule.

Dedan Kimathi was captured and executed by the British in 1957, leaving behind his wife Mukami and their children.

Mukami continued to carry on her husband's legacy and fight for freedom and justice in Kenya.

She was a prominent figure in the struggle for independence and was actively involved in the Mau Mau movement.

The body of Mukami Kimathi has been transferred to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Condolence messages

ODM: "We mourn the passing on of an icon, the widow of veteran freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, Mama Mukami Kimathi last night aged 101 years. As a nation, we have lost a great woman who shall be remembered for her courage and determination to see a better Kenya for everyone."