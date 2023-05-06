The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto jets out to attend coronation of King Charles III

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto departed the country for a series of official and state visits to Europe and Israel.

President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua
President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that President Ruto would join other world leaders at the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6, at the invitation of the King himself.

Recommended articles

The historic event will be held at Westminster Abbey and presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images Business Insider USA

A coronation is the act of placement or bestowal of a crown upon a monarch's head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the coronation, President Ruto will make an official visit to The Netherlands on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

During his visit, he will hold a series of bilateral meetings that will include a meeting with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands.

Both Kenya and The Netherlands are expected to use this opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships between the two countries in critical areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation, and multilateral fora.

After his visit to The Netherlands, President Ruto will embark on a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders will hold high-level bilateral meetings to discuss areas of mutual interest such as technology and innovation, manufacturing, agriculture, and defense cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: US &UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit

While in Israel, President Ruto is expected to visit several agricultural projects in the Middle Eastern country, which is renowned for its mega strides in irrigation.

Additionally, the President will meet with the Israeli business community to pitch for their partnership and investment in Kenya.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the president's visit to Europe and Israel is aimed at promoting Kenya's global presence and expanding its economic and political partnerships with other nations.

READ: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip
President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Interesting facts about pilot bros who saved Kenyan driver from raging floods

Interesting facts about pilot bros who saved Kenyan driver from raging floods

Ruto jets out to attend coronation of King Charles III

Ruto jets out to attend coronation of King Charles III

Kabarak Uni loses Facebook account to hackers posting controversial content

Kabarak Uni loses Facebook account to hackers posting controversial content

US & UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit [Video]

US & UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit [Video]

Ruto appoints professionals to investigate Shakahola mass deaths [List]

Ruto appoints professionals to investigate Shakahola mass deaths [List]

Gachagua: I am happy that Sh100 bhang is now going for Sh400 [Video]

Gachagua: I am happy that Sh100 bhang is now going for Sh400 [Video]

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

A collage photo of A photo of a Subaru WRX STI gc8 and a 2015 AUDI RS7

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]