Ruto jets out to attend coronation of King Charles III

The historic event will be held at Westminster Abbey and presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Business Insider USA

A coronation is the act of placement or bestowal of a crown upon a monarch's head.

Following the coronation, President Ruto will make an official visit to The Netherlands on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

During his visit, he will hold a series of bilateral meetings that will include a meeting with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands.

Both Kenya and The Netherlands are expected to use this opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships between the two countries in critical areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation, and multilateral fora.

After his visit to The Netherlands, President Ruto will embark on a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders will hold high-level bilateral meetings to discuss areas of mutual interest such as technology and innovation, manufacturing, agriculture, and defense cooperation.

While in Israel, President Ruto is expected to visit several agricultural projects in the Middle Eastern country, which is renowned for its mega strides in irrigation.

Additionally, the President will meet with the Israeli business community to pitch for their partnership and investment in Kenya.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the president's visit to Europe and Israel is aimed at promoting Kenya's global presence and expanding its economic and political partnerships with other nations.

