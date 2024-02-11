Reports have emerged on how the illicit brew that has so far claimed 17 lives in Kirinyaga was allegedly sneaked out of Kiamaciri police station and sold to a trader operating a bar who in turn sold it to consumers, resulting in the tragedy.
Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims
17 families have so far reported deaths of their loved ones from the incident with some media reports placing the deaths at 23
It has since emerged that the liquor in question had been impounded by police and kept as exhibit at the station.
Quoting a source privy to the details, Citizen TV reported that four rogue police officers however saw an opportunity to profit from the same and sold it to a trader on Sunday night at Sh20,000 which they split among themselves.
“Our four police officers on Sunday night sold exhibits to the owner of the California bar at Sh20,000 where each officer pocketed Ksh. 5000 each. Please don't quote me as nobody can confirm as all senior police officers have been transferred”, the source stated.
Little did the officers and the trader know that tragedy would come calling a few hours later.
The drink was sold and consumed at Carlifonia bar in Kangai village with those who consumed it developing complications.
Six died on the spot with more than 10 others succumbing to the complications later.
17 families have since come out to report the deaths of their loved ones who consumed the killer brew.
“I am mourning death of my only son Francis Muiruri, who died after consuming the deadly brew. He was diploma holder in a local university,” noted Peter Waweru who lost his only son.
Swift response after DP Gachagua's intervention
Consumers of the lethal brew also reported loss of sight.
In response to the tragedy, Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango called for the transfer and prosecution of the four officers linked to the incident.
“I have been informed that some Kiamaciri police officers are bar owners, how can they help our people when they are trading with the suspect?” Murango noted.
At the orders of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, all senior police officers in Kirinyaga county were recalled on Friday, February 9, 2024.
