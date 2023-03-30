Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

Hassan who had shut down his supermarket to run away from goons who were protesting said was shocked to find goons had broken into the premises and made away with good worth millions.

The businessman could not hide his disappointment as he questioned the reasons for vandalising his business.

"I have a family and people I take care of and I don't know where to start. What have I done to warrant such destruction? What problem do the people have with me," he questioned.

Protests rocked the counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and parts of Nairobi. In Migori, youth blocked the Isebania-Migori road rendering normal activities undoable.

In Siaya protestors set ablaze the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices as they engaged police officers in running battles.

The cases were similar in Nairobi as protestors engaged officers in running battles which left some protestors injured.

Six journalists injured in the protests

Six journalists from Royal Media Services, Nation Media Group and Standard Media Group were injured as they covered the protests.

The journalists were injured by police while others were injured by goons who tried to rob them of their cameras and other personal tools.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has since recorded 22 cases of attacks on journalists during the protests.

Raila insists protests will continue

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has insisted that protests will continue until their demands are met by the Ruto administration despite the counter by security officers.

"No justification exists for the brutality that we and the residents of Pipeline have endured this afternoon! Ruto & Gachagua your days are numbered & count them well!" Raila said.