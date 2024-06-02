The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

Charles Ouma

What started as an employer-employee relationship before transitioning to a full-blown love affair has ended in the murder of a 40-year-old woman by her younger lover aged 24.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

Police in Kitui are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old woman who was reportedly killed by her younger lover, aged 24 in a suspected love triangle.

Recommended articles

The suspect, identified as Mbuvi confessed to killing his partner named Serah after a disagreement that has been linked to a love triangle.

Kyethani Location Chief, Mwikali Musili who confirmed the incident explained that Mbuvi worked for Serah and had a romantic affair with her before another man came into the picture, with wrangles ensuing.

“The suspect says that he lived with the woman, they were couples. Recently another man from Garissa came, and the wrangles began,” The administrator explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief noted that after a disagreement, Mbuvi who is not well known in the area ended Serah’s life by hitting her with a wood.

A 24-year-old man who confessed to killing his 40-year-old boss and lover in Mwingi being rescued from an angry mob
A 24-year-old man who confessed to killing his 40-year-old boss and lover in Mwingi being rescued from an angry mob A 24-year-old man who confessed to killing his 40-year-old boss and lover in Mwingi being rescued from an angry mob Pulse Live Kenya

After committing the heinous act, the suspect reportedly confessed to the murder and an irate neighbours descended on him.

Police had a difficult time rescuing him from the irate mob that was baying for his blood.

He was taken to Mwingi level 4 hospital for treatment before being processed and arraigned in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Mbuvi, a brother to the deceased shared that a neighbour called him to inform him of the incident.

READ: How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

He added that a few days ago during an event at the homestead, the murder suspect said that death would visit the home before the end of the week and he appears to have made this a reality going by the incident.

“I don’t know where Mbuvi hails from, but he has been staying here for some time. On Saturday we had an event here and he said someone in this homestead will die before the week ended,” said Daniel Mbuvi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the deceased was moved to Mwingi level 4 hospital mortuary.

Editor's Note:

Intimate partner violence can be reported through 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]