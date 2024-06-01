How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

Kagombe was apprehended in Kileleshwa area on Friday, May 31, three days after a manhunt was launched by the police who linked him with the murder of a 26-year-old bodaboda rider in Thika 11 days ago.

His arrest was confirmed by National Police Service spokesperson, Resila Onyango.

According to her, the MP had gone into hiding following the incident, leading to a manhunt that saw police officers eventually locate him in the Kileleshwa area where he was apprehended.

Officers privy to the matter told a section of the press that a thorough ballistic examination of all firearms that were on the scene confirmed that the lawmaker owns the firearm that discharged the bullet.

Gatundu South MP likely to face murder charges

Ever since the incident, the lawmaker is reported to have kept a low profile even as the wheels of justice began to turn with the hunt for the bodaboda rider’s killer underway.

The lawmaker who remains innocent until proved guilty in a court of law will spend the weekend in police custody.

He will be processed and arraigned in court on Monday with reports indicating that he will be charged with the murder of the 26-year-old.

On the fateful day, Kagombe was among politicians involved in a scuffle during launch the construction of a new market in Gatundu.

Also present were National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the host Alice Ng’ang’a, GG Kagombe (Gatundu South), and Njoroge Kururia (Gatundu North) and area MCA Peter Mburu.

Kimani Ichung'wah whisked to safety

Chaos started after supporters of Thika Member of Parliament Alice Ng'ang'a who was in the company of Ichung’wah clashed with Kamenu Ward MCA Peter Mburu over the construction of the Kiganjo market.

Ng’ang’a claimed that Kiambu County Government led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi was keen on hijacking the project in which the national government had sunk in Sh55 million.

Preliminary reports indicate that an MP reportedly drew his pistol and fired several shots into the crowd the fracas.