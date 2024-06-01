The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

Charles Ouma

Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants - DCI

File image of thousands of Kenyans who turned up for a past recruitment drive in Nairobi
File image of thousands of Kenyans who turned up for a past recruitment drive in Nairobi

The five were arrested at a popular Nairobi sports ground while allegedly running a fake recruitment drive for those seeking overseas jobs.

Detectives from Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested five suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a fraudulent recruitment drive for overseas jobs within Nairobi and its environs.

Acting on a tip off, DCI officers stormed a popular sports ground in the city where the suspects had camped, ready for yet another day in the office with jobless Kenyans eager to secure employment streaming in.

“A foreign national namely Nick Van Opstal, Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan Oluoch and Christine Muthoni Wangechi were arrested following a tip-off from the public about activities of two suspicious recruitment agencies namely Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd who were purporting to be recruiting for overseas jobs at KCB sports club grounds.” DCI noted in an update.

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive
5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DCI, the operation saw approximately 1000 job seekers saved from what would have been the newest employment fraud scheme in the country.

“Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to fleece them off their hard-earned cash.” Added DCI.

Three other suspects who escaped the DCI dragnet are still at large with detectives hunting them down.

“Meanwhile, the hunt is on for three individuals namely Hannah Mbugua, Gladys Oluasa and Lucy Wanjiru who managed to escape the police dragnet.”

DCI noted that preliminary Investigations revealed that the National Employment Authority had flagged the exercise as a scam and urged members of the public remain vigilant and to report such agencies to the police for swift action.

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive
5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive Pulse Live Kenya

With high unemployment and underemployment rates millions of Kenyans seeking a breakthrough have become easy targets for unscrupulous fraudsters keen on cashing in on their plight.

Indeed several cases in which eager job seekers lost millions are in court or under investigation.

Among the recent cases is that of flamboyant city preacher 'pastor' James Wanjohi who is caught up in a Sh 600M job scam case.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

