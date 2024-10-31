Omnicare Medical gives statement as Sonko, angry youths storm facility

Her sudden death has sparked a wave of public outrage, with prominent figures and celebrities expressing their shock and anger on social media.

Many, including Betty Kyallo and Wanjiku Stephens, have demanded answers, asserting this is not the first time Omnicare has faced scrutiny for its practices.

Close family friend Mike Sonko has been particularly vocal, vowing that Lucy's death will not go unaddressed. Sonko has led a strong push for justice on behalf of Lucy and others whose lives were lost under similar circumstances.

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a. Pulse Live Kenya

Tragic circumstances surrounding Lucy's death

According to close friend and digital creator Amira, Lucy’s fatal ordeal began with a procedure that reportedly led to a series of grave medical complications.

During the surgery, Amira alleges that Lucy’s intestines were perforated, which led to severe post-surgery complications.

Desperate for help, Lucy was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where emergency surgery was performed to repair the damage and clean the affected abdominal area.

Despite the medical team's efforts, her health continued to decline, and she tragically passed away four days later while in the Intensive Care Unit.

Sonko's demand for justice and action

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko quickly organised a group of supporters to call for Omnicare Medical Clinic's immediate closure.

On the evening of October 31, Sonko, joined by a group of young people and police officers, visited the clinic.

Sonko documented the event through a series of videos where he and the crowd are seen forcefully entering the facility and chanting for justice.

In his address to the gathering crowd, Sonko voiced his deep concern over the clinic’s history of alleged medical negligence, claiming that about nine other deaths had previously occurred at Omnicare Medical Clinic under similar circumstances.

“Biashara ya upuzi ya kuuwa madada zetu. Kuna watu zaidi ya tisa wamekufa hapa (This foolish business of killing our sisters must end. More than nine people have died here),” he declared.

“Viongozi wananyamaza. Hadi polisi nanyamza. Tunataka kifo ya Lucy ndio iwe chanzo ya kumaliza hii upuzi Nairobi," he added.

KMPDC intervenes

Following the public outcry and the commotion outside the clinic, Sonko posted an update on social media, thanking the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) for intervening in the matter.

KMPDU, the governing body responsible for regulating the standards of medical practice in Kenya, took swift action by issuing an official closure notice on Omnicare Medical Clinic.

In a video, Sonko shared a moment with the crowd, which erupted in cheers as a staff member, seemingly representing the clinic, announced that they would be closing.

"It is unfortunate that innocent lives were lost, as in the case of Lucy. In the interest of justice and public outcry, we have finally managed to close down this facility, Body by design, also known as omnicare medical. My special thanks go to Kenya medical practitioners and dentists Council, the OCS Muthangari, and members of the public," Sonko wrote.

KMPDC takes action against Omnicare Medical clinic after death of Lucy Pulse Live Kenya

Omnicare Medical speaks

The clinic released a detailed statement confirming that the late Lucy indeed had a procedure with them and was fully discharged.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our patients Lucy Wambui under circumstances that are currently undetermined. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this difficult time.

"Our top priority at Omnicare Medical Limited is the well-being and safety of our patients. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of care and transparency. As such, we have launched a thorough investigation into the events leading up to this tragedy," reads the statement.

Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy Pulse Live Kenya

The clinic also revealed that investigations are still underway to determine the real cause of death of Lucy.

"Our team is collaborating closely with relevant authorities to ensure a full and objective review. Out of respect for the family's privacy, and to allow for the investigation to proceed unhindered, we are unable to provide further details at this time. We appreciate the public's understanding and patience, and we will share additional information as it becomes available. We would like to confirm that the deceased successfully had her procedure done at our facility and was fully discharged from our Facility.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the deceased, and we are committed to supporting them as they navigate this loss," statement continues.