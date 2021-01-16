The Kenya Airways Management has refuted claims that its aircraft Boeing 787-8 had been repossessed due to unpaid dues while in Amsterdam.

In statement seen by Pulse Live, KQ sought to clarify that the Boeing 787-8 is scheduled to depart from the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on January 16, 2021 (Saturday) as a cargo freighter flight.

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) would like to confirm that its aircraft a Boeing 787-8, that is currently in Amsterdam is schedule to depart from the Schiphol Airport on Saturday 16, 2021 (Saturday) as a cargo freighter flight” reads the short statement form the Corporate communications.

The statement come hours after unconfirmed reports surfaced online, alleging that the aircraft in question had been repossessed and KQ crew left stranded in Amsterdam.