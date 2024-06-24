The sports category has moved to a new website.

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their data on iTax portal

Denis Mwangi

KRA: Taxpayers must log in to iTax, verify their registered mobile number, and update any incorrect contact details.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a comprehensive data clean-up exercise aimed at updating and verifying taxpayers' Personal Identification Number (PIN) registration details.

According to a public notice by KRA on Monday, this initiative is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the taxpayer register and ensure efficient service delivery to all taxpayers.

The agency explained that the process is crucial for ensuring that all taxpayer information is accurate and up-to-date.

"We are conducting a data cleanup exercise for all registered taxpayers' PIN registration details. As part of this exercise, taxpayers must log in to iTax, verify their registered mobile number, and update any incorrect contact details," KRA said in a post.

As part of this exercise, the KRA has introduced a One-Time Password (OTP) system for updating taxpayer contact details in the iTax system.

Here's how it works:

  • Logging into iTax: Taxpayers are required to log into their iTax accounts.
  • Mobile Number Display: The system will display the mobile number currently registered in iTax.
  • OTP Validation: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for contact detail validation.
  • Updating Incorrect Details: If the displayed number is incorrect, taxpayers must update it to receive the OTP and gain access to the iTax system.
The KRA has urged all registered taxpayers to check and correct their registration details in the iTax system. This includes:

  • Phone numbers
  • Physical addresses
  • Email addresses
  • Business locations
  • Residency status
  • Directorships or partnerships held
