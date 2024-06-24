KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their data on iTax portal

According to a public notice by KRA on Monday, this initiative is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the taxpayer register and ensure efficient service delivery to all taxpayers.

The agency explained that the process is crucial for ensuring that all taxpayer information is accurate and up-to-date.

KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi

"We are conducting a data cleanup exercise for all registered taxpayers' PIN registration details. As part of this exercise, taxpayers must log in to iTax, verify their registered mobile number, and update any incorrect contact details," KRA said in a post.

What You Need to Know

As part of this exercise, the KRA has introduced a One-Time Password (OTP) system for updating taxpayer contact details in the iTax system.

Here's how it works:

Logging into iTax: Taxpayers are required to log into their iTax accounts.

Mobile Number Display: The system will display the mobile number currently registered in iTax.

OTP Validation: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for contact detail validation.

Updating Incorrect Details: If the displayed number is incorrect, taxpayers must update it to receive the OTP and gain access to the iTax system.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

What Taxpayers Need to Do

The KRA has urged all registered taxpayers to check and correct their registration details in the iTax system. This includes:

Phone numbers

Physical addresses

Email addresses

Business locations

Residency status

Directorships or partnerships held