6 documents you need to file KRA income returns in 2024

Filing your KRA income tax returns can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, it becomes a straightforward process.

This article provides a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to file your income tax returns using the 'ITR for Employment Income Only' option on the KRA iTax portal.

What you need to file income tax returns on iTax

KRA Personal Identification Number (PIN) and iTax password P9 Form obtained from your employer Mortgage interest certificate (if applicable) Life/Health/Education insurance certificates (if claiming insurance relief) NHIF membership number and total annual premium paid Exemption Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities - PWDs)

Important KRA deadlines

The returns should be filed by 30th June, which is the last day of the 6th month following the end of the year of income.

Penalties for late filing: A penalty of Sh2,000 or 5% of the tax due (whichever is higher) may apply if you fail to submit your declaration on time.

Step-by-step guide to filing returns on iTax

1. Log in to the iTax portal & select the return type

Visit the iTax portal: iTax.kra.go.ke and enter your KRA PIN and password to log in.

From the iTax portal dashboard, navigate to the "Returns" menu. Select "ITR for Employment Income Only" from the drop-down menu.

2. Enter the return period

For the return period, enter 01/01/2023 as the start date. iTax will auto-populate the end date as 31/12/2023.

If you obtained your KRA PIN during the year, enter the specific date you received your PIN as the start date.

3. Confirm employment income & fill in basic information

Select "Yes" when asked if you have employment income and click on "Next" to proceed.

If you have a mortgage, select "Yes" and fill in the details from your mortgage certificate.

If you have insurance policies, fill in the relevant details for health, life, and education insurance policies as displayed on the iTax portal.

4. Employment income details

This section will be auto-populated based on your P9 form. Verify that the details on the iTax portal match your P9 form.

5. PAYE details

This section will also be auto-populated with PAYE deducted from your salary. Confirm the accuracy of these details on the iTax portal against your P9 form.

6. Tax computation

Review the KRA tax computation section to ensure the correct calculation of the tax due.

The KRA tax bands and applicable rates are as follows:

On the first Sh288,000: 10%

On the next Sh100,000 (288,001 – 388,000) 25%

On all income above Sh388,000: 30%

Personal relief: Sh28,800 per annum

7. Confirm and submit

Double-check all the information entered for accuracy. Click on "Submit" to file your KRA returns.