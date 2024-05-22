6 documents you need to file KRA income returns in 2024

- This article provides a step-by-step guide on filing KRA income tax returns using the 'ITR for Employment Income Only' option on the iTax portal
- You will need several important documents to file income returns
- It is emphasised to double-check all information for accuracy before clicking 'Submit' to file the returns
Recommended articles
Filing your KRA income tax returns can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, it becomes a straightforward process.
This article provides a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to file your income tax returns using the 'ITR for Employment Income Only' option on the KRA iTax portal.
What you need to file income tax returns on iTax
- KRA Personal Identification Number (PIN) and iTax password
- P9 Form obtained from your employer
- Mortgage interest certificate (if applicable)
- Life/Health/Education insurance certificates (if claiming insurance relief)
- NHIF membership number and total annual premium paid
- Exemption Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities - PWDs)
Important KRA deadlines
The returns should be filed by 30th June, which is the last day of the 6th month following the end of the year of income.
Penalties for late filing: A penalty of Sh2,000 or 5% of the tax due (whichever is higher) may apply if you fail to submit your declaration on time.
Step-by-step guide to filing returns on iTax
1. Log in to the iTax portal & select the return type
Visit the iTax portal: iTax.kra.go.ke and enter your KRA PIN and password to log in.
From the iTax portal dashboard, navigate to the "Returns" menu. Select "ITR for Employment Income Only" from the drop-down menu.
2. Enter the return period
For the return period, enter 01/01/2023 as the start date. iTax will auto-populate the end date as 31/12/2023.
If you obtained your KRA PIN during the year, enter the specific date you received your PIN as the start date.
3. Confirm employment income & fill in basic information
Select "Yes" when asked if you have employment income and click on "Next" to proceed.
If you have a mortgage, select "Yes" and fill in the details from your mortgage certificate.
If you have insurance policies, fill in the relevant details for health, life, and education insurance policies as displayed on the iTax portal.
4. Employment income details
This section will be auto-populated based on your P9 form. Verify that the details on the iTax portal match your P9 form.
5. PAYE details
This section will also be auto-populated with PAYE deducted from your salary. Confirm the accuracy of these details on the iTax portal against your P9 form.
6. Tax computation
Review the KRA tax computation section to ensure the correct calculation of the tax due.
The KRA tax bands and applicable rates are as follows:
- On the first Sh288,000: 10%
- On the next Sh100,000 (288,001 – 388,000) 25%
- On all income above Sh388,000: 30%
- Personal relief: Sh28,800 per annum
7. Confirm and submit
Double-check all the information entered for accuracy. Click on "Submit" to file your KRA returns.
After submission, you will receive an acknowledgement receipt from KRA. You may also be prompted to take a survey on the iTax portal.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke