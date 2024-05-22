6 documents you need to file KRA income returns in 2024

The sports category has moved to a new website.

Amos Robi
Kenyans lined up in KRA offices
Kenyans lined up in KRA offices
  • This article provides a step-by-step guide on filing KRA income tax returns using the 'ITR for Employment Income Only' option on the iTax portal
  • You will need several important documents to file income returns
  • It is emphasised to double-check all information for accuracy before clicking 'Submit' to file the returns

Filing your KRA income tax returns can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, it becomes a straightforward process.

This article provides a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to file your income tax returns using the 'ITR for Employment Income Only' option on the KRA iTax portal.

  1. KRA Personal Identification Number (PIN) and iTax password
  2. P9 Form obtained from your employer
  3. Mortgage interest certificate (if applicable)
  4. Life/Health/Education insurance certificates (if claiming insurance relief)
  5. NHIF membership number and total annual premium paid
  6. Exemption Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities - PWDs)

The returns should be filed by 30th June, which is the last day of the 6th month following the end of the year of income.

Penalties for late filing: A penalty of Sh2,000 or 5% of the tax due (whichever is higher) may apply if you fail to submit your declaration on time.

File image of a KRA office
File image of a KRA office
READ: Comprehensive guide on how to apply for tax penalty waivers from KRA

Visit the iTax portal: iTax.kra.go.ke and enter your KRA PIN and password to log in.

From the iTax portal dashboard, navigate to the "Returns" menu. Select "ITR for Employment Income Only" from the drop-down menu.

For the return period, enter 01/01/2023 as the start date. iTax will auto-populate the end date as 31/12/2023.

If you obtained your KRA PIN during the year, enter the specific date you received your PIN as the start date.

Select "Yes" when asked if you have employment income and click on "Next" to proceed.

If you have a mortgage, select "Yes" and fill in the details from your mortgage certificate.

Filing returns on Itax
Filing returns on Itax

READ: How to claim an income tax refund from KRA

If you have insurance policies, fill in the relevant details for health, life, and education insurance policies as displayed on the iTax portal.

This section will be auto-populated based on your P9 form. Verify that the details on the iTax portal match your P9 form.

This section will also be auto-populated with PAYE deducted from your salary. Confirm the accuracy of these details on the iTax portal against your P9 form.

Review the KRA tax computation section to ensure the correct calculation of the tax due.

The KRA tax bands and applicable rates are as follows:

  • On the first Sh288,000: 10%
  • On the next Sh100,000 (288,001 – 388,000) 25%
  • On all income above Sh388,000: 30%
  • Personal relief: Sh28,800 per annum
Tax computation
Tax computation

READ: How much KRA assistants raised after netting 30,000 Kenyans in tax crackdown

Double-check all the information entered for accuracy. Click on "Submit" to file your KRA returns.

After submission, you will receive an acknowledgement receipt from KRA. You may also be prompted to take a survey on the iTax portal.

Amos Robi

