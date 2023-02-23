ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

Amos Robi

The KRA board has made seven other changes in the authority's administrative structure

Outgoing KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu
Outgoing KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Githii Mburu has resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement released by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Mburu is exiting to pursue personal interests.

“The board has today received the resignation letter of the commissioner General Githii Mburu who resigned to pursue personal interests,” KRA said in a statement.

The board has since appointed Rispah Simiyu in acting capacity with effect from February 23 until the position is competitively filled.

The board expressed its gratitude to the outgoing KRA boss and wished him the best in his future interests.

KRA has effected seven other changes in its administrative structure in a bid to enhance the revenue mobilization agenda.

READ: KRA collects highest revenue in history

Below are the changes effected in KRA:

  1. Pamela Ahago was appointed the Acting Commissioner Domestic Taxes. 
  2. David Mwangi, the Acting Commissioner Customs and Border Control. 
  3. David Yego, the Commissioner in charge of Intelligence, Strategic Operations, Investigation and Enforcement,
  4. Nancy Ng'etich, the Acting Commissioner Corporate Support Services.
  5. Dr. Mohammed Omar remained as Commissioner Strategy Innovation and Risk Management. 
  6. Dr. Fred Mugambi Mwirigi maintained his Commissioner Kenya School Revenue Administration position. 
  7. Mr. Paul Matuku remained Commissioner Legal Services and Board Mi Coordination Board Chairman.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

1 woman dies every 2 minutes during pregnancy or childbirth – WHO

1 woman dies every 2 minutes during pregnancy or childbirth – WHO

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement