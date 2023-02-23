KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Githii Mburu has resigned.
The KRA board has made seven other changes in the authority's administrative structure
In a statement released by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Mburu is exiting to pursue personal interests.
“The board has today received the resignation letter of the commissioner General Githii Mburu who resigned to pursue personal interests,” KRA said in a statement.
The board has since appointed Rispah Simiyu in acting capacity with effect from February 23 until the position is competitively filled.
The board expressed its gratitude to the outgoing KRA boss and wished him the best in his future interests.
KRA has effected seven other changes in its administrative structure in a bid to enhance the revenue mobilization agenda.
Below are the changes effected in KRA:
- Pamela Ahago was appointed the Acting Commissioner Domestic Taxes.
- David Mwangi, the Acting Commissioner Customs and Border Control.
- David Yego, the Commissioner in charge of Intelligence, Strategic Operations, Investigation and Enforcement,
- Nancy Ng'etich, the Acting Commissioner Corporate Support Services.
- Dr. Mohammed Omar remained as Commissioner Strategy Innovation and Risk Management.
- Dr. Fred Mugambi Mwirigi maintained his Commissioner Kenya School Revenue Administration position.
- Mr. Paul Matuku remained Commissioner Legal Services and Board Mi Coordination Board Chairman.
