KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

In a statement released by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Mburu is exiting to pursue personal interests.

“The board has today received the resignation letter of the commissioner General Githii Mburu who resigned to pursue personal interests,” KRA said in a statement.

The board has since appointed Rispah Simiyu in acting capacity with effect from February 23 until the position is competitively filled.

The board expressed its gratitude to the outgoing KRA boss and wished him the best in his future interests.

KRA has effected seven other changes in its administrative structure in a bid to enhance the revenue mobilization agenda.

Below are the changes effected in KRA: