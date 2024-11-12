KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

This notice follows KRA’s ongoing efforts to ensure the accuracy of taxpayer information through the data clean-up exercise first announced on June 24, 2024.

In the latest public notice, KRA outlined a straightforward authentication procedure that all taxpayers are required to follow upon logging into the iTax platform.

This process is aimed at validating mobile numbers to facilitate secure communication and reliable service delivery.

Step-by-Step Authentication Guide for Taxpayers:

Login – Taxpayers should log in to iTax using their PIN and password. The system will display the mobile phone number currently registered to the account. Verify or Update – If the displayed mobile number is correct and preferred, taxpayers should click “send verification code” to receive a code on that number. If the number is inaccurate or no longer preferred, users can update it on the pop-up screen to their current mobile number before proceeding. Enter Verification Code – A code will be sent to the selected mobile phone number. Taxpayers must enter this code on the iTax platform to complete the login and verification process.

This verification step aims to ensure that taxpayer information is current, particularly contact details, so that KRA can communicate efficiently with taxpayers.

Accurate contact information helps KRA reach taxpayers for updates, reminders, and other essential notifications.

Background on the Data Clean-Up Exercise

The data clean-up exercise initiated in June was KRA’s first major step in verifying taxpayer information in response to a need for accurate and updated records.

This exercise was focused on maintaining the integrity of the taxpayer register and making sure KRA can deliver efficient services.

As part of this exercise, KRA encouraged taxpayers to verify details such as their mobile numbers, physical addresses, and emails on iTax.

The introduction of the One-Time Password (OTP) system for mobile verification was among the key enhancements, designed to improve security on the platform.

KRA’s latest notice now reinforces this OTP system, ensuring that only verified contacts are linked to taxpayers’ PINs.

Taxpayers are encouraged to complete the mobile number verification step promptly to help KRA maintain up-to-date records and improve its communication with taxpayers.