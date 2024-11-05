The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

Denis Mwangi

KRA tightens rules on passengers travelling to Kenya, mobile device importers and manufacturers.

People using mobile phones
People using mobile phones

Starting January 1, 2025, all imported mobile devices entering Kenya will need to have their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers declared to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Recommended articles

This new regulation is part of an effort to enhance the integrity and tax compliance of mobile devices in the country.

An IMEI number is a unique 15-digit code that identifies every individual mobile device. It's similar to a fingerprint for a phone, tablet, or other mobile device.

ADVERTISEMENT
A group of people using mobile phones
A group of people using mobile phones Pulse Live Kenya

KRA aims to curb the importation of counterfeit and smuggled mobile devices. By requiring IMEI numbers, the authority can track the origin and authenticity of each device.

This will also help in tax collection as it will be easier to identify devices that have evaded customs duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Importers

All importers of mobile devices must provide detailed import entries with accurate quantities, model descriptions, and IMEI numbers for each device.

Passengers

Travelers entering Kenya will need to declare their mobile devices and their respective IMEI numbers on the F88 passenger declaration form.

Travellers at JKIA
Travellers at JKIA Travellers at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Device Assemblers/Manufacturers

These entities will need to register on the Customs portal and report all devices assembled for the local market, including their IMEI numbers.

The new regulation aims to reduce the influx of counterfeit mobile devices, which can be of poor quality and pose security risks.

By ensuring that all mobile devices are properly declared and taxed, the government is looking to increase its revenue collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracking IMEI numbers also helps security agencies in investigations related to stolen or lost devices.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success