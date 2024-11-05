KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

This new regulation is part of an effort to enhance the integrity and tax compliance of mobile devices in the country.

What is an IMEI Number?

An IMEI number is a unique 15-digit code that identifies every individual mobile device. It's similar to a fingerprint for a phone, tablet, or other mobile device.

Pulse Live Kenya

Why is KRA Implementing This Change?

KRA aims to curb the importation of counterfeit and smuggled mobile devices. By requiring IMEI numbers, the authority can track the origin and authenticity of each device.

This will also help in tax collection as it will be easier to identify devices that have evaded customs duties.

Who is Affected?

Importers

All importers of mobile devices must provide detailed import entries with accurate quantities, model descriptions, and IMEI numbers for each device.

Passengers

Travelers entering Kenya will need to declare their mobile devices and their respective IMEI numbers on the F88 passenger declaration form.

Travellers at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Device Assemblers/Manufacturers

These entities will need to register on the Customs portal and report all devices assembled for the local market, including their IMEI numbers.

What are the Potential Benefits?

The new regulation aims to reduce the influx of counterfeit mobile devices, which can be of poor quality and pose security risks.

By ensuring that all mobile devices are properly declared and taxed, the government is looking to increase its revenue collection.

