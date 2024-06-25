The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
KTN News faces shutdown threats

Denis Mwangi

KTN News has announced that they have received threats from authorities about a potential shutdown due to their coverage of the ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

KTN News studios
KTN News studios

KTN News has announced that they have received threats from authorities about a potential shutdown due to their coverage of the ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

The network has however emphasised its commitment to defending public interest and stated that it would not be intimidated by such threats.

The protests, mainly organized by Gen Z protesters, have garnered significant media attention due to the heavy-handed response from the police and the widespread public opposition to the proposed tax hikes in the bill​.

"Now in the wake of our detailed coverage of the ongoing protest against the Finance Bill 2024 that has been organised by Gen Z protesters who would like to inform our viewers that we have received threats from authorities of intentions to shut us down.

"We would like to inform the public of our commitment to defend the public interest and we shall not be cowed by any threats," the announcement said.

KTN News faces shutdown threats
Pulse Live Kenya

During the Tuesday protests, the huge crowd breached Parliament security and forced its way into the grounds and other sections including the Senate Chambers.

Police were overwhelmed by protestors as the situation escalated, forcing the security officers to open fire against protestors.

The Finance Bill 2024 protests began as a response to the government's proposal to implement new taxes and increase existing levies on various goods and services.

The bill was seen by many as a burden on the already struggling population.

The discontent sparked the "Occupy Parliament" movement, with protesters playing a significant role in organising and leading the demonstrations.

KTN News faces shutdown threats
Pulse Live Kenya

The protests gained momentum due to several key factors:

The proposed tax hikes come at a time when many Kenyans are grappling with high living costs, and unemployment.

Many Kenyans, civil society organisations, opposition leaders, and activists have been vocal in their opposition to the bill.

They argue that the new taxes are regressive and would stifle economic growth.

The protests are seen as a way to pressure lawmakers to reject the bill.

Following the initial round of protests, the government made some concessions and announced that sections of the bill would be amended.

KTN News studios
Pulse Live Kenya
In response, the youth reiterated their demand that MPs reject the bill.

The initial protests saw large turnouts in major cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri and Eldoret.

Demonstrators gathered with placards and slogans demanding the complete rejection of the bill, leading to clashes with police forces who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Despite the heavy police presence and numerous arrests, the protesters remained defiant, continuing to rally against the perceived injustices of the proposed financial measures​.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

