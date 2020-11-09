Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has rubbed Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) the wrong way after a video of him scolding a school administrator went viral.

In the video, CS Magoha is heard calling the administrator a fool for not responding to a question on the school's cleanliness.

KUPPET Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo while addressing the media in Eldoret on Monday, asked the CS to either issue an apology or they would escalate the issue.

"It is embarrassing for the CS to ask teachers to collect rubbish, the mess was there because there is an ongoing construction at the school.

"We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because its is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool... He insulted the County director in front of students, parents, teachers and visitors, this is wrong and will not be tolerated," Maiyo stated.

CS Magoha is among a few State officials who are known to have a less than diplomatic tongue, even with members of the press.

He recently received pleas from members of parliament to cooperate with them after some complained that he has been ignoring them.