Members of Parliament on Thursday had an opportunity to host Education CS George Magoha in the August House to respond on matters concerning return to school for Kenyan students.

Led by Education Committee Chair Dr Christopher Langat, the MPs interrogated the various measures the ministry has set up to deal with child safety against the Coronavirus infection as well as addressing the issue of catching up with the syllabus.

Also Read: 3 major changes to expect when schools reopen - CS Magoha

Among the major issue the MPs highlighted as a hindrance to their mandate was the CS not being accessible.

"Prof. George Magoha, you are top notch and you are a great man but I want to ask you to be receiving phone calls from honourable members. They love you but at times you're too busy for them. CS, I want you to put in place structures for communication so that honourable members can reach you. They like you but it is you who is distancing himself...don't be rude or arrogant just be friendly and tolerant," Ainakboi MP William Chepkut reprimanded the CS.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo also shared her excitement that she had finally been able to meet the CS in person after numerous failed attempts to reach him on phone.

"The issue of education is very emotive but it is not about enmity or some people trying to be so nice, at least I made a lot of noise and I was able to meet the CS," she stated

Private School e-learning fees

CS Magoha was clear that it is not possible to be certain that students will return to school in June given that the trajectory of the Covid-19 disease is also not certain.

He, however, insisted that measures recommended by the Ministry of Health will be upheld should schools re-open as planned.

While addressing the issue of private schools charging for e-learning, the CS stated that they are at liberty to do so.

"We have private schools which have arranged for extra content, we have not stopped them. This is a free country, the government of the people by the people. It is not proper to stop them just to be the same as the ones who are not getting it," he stated.