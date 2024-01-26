Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Odinga made the remarks on January 25 during his visit to Kwale to recruit new ODM members in the region.

In a statement on January 26, Kwale County Government Director of Communications Nicky Gitonga said that Odinga's remarks are being labeled as regrettable and defamatory.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani

He said the remarks have also drawn criticism for their potential to perpetuate negative stereotypes and undermine the progress made in bridging the third gender rule gap in the country.

“The people of Kwale County demand a formal apology within the next 7 days. Failure to comply will result in legal action against ODM as a party and Raila Odinga as an individual,” the statement read in part.

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Concerns

The county government highlighted the seriousness of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) as a persistent violation of human rights globally.

The statement added that the remarks made were not only disrespectful to Governor Achani but were seen as counterproductive to efforts aimed at combating SGBV and upholding the dignity of women in Kenya.

“Governor Achani, a married woman and devoted Muslim, deserves respect for her leadership role in Kwale County,” the statement asserted.