ADVERTISEMENT
Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga given ultimatum to apologise over his remarks or risk being sued

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has given ODM leader Raila Odinga seven days to apologize for alleging a relationship between her and Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

Odinga made the remarks on January 25 during his visit to Kwale to recruit new ODM members in the region.

In a statement on January 26, Kwale County Government Director of Communications Nicky Gitonga said that Odinga's remarks are being labeled as regrettable and defamatory.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani Pulse Live Kenya
He said the remarks have also drawn criticism for their potential to perpetuate negative stereotypes and undermine the progress made in bridging the third gender rule gap in the country.

“The people of Kwale County demand a formal apology within the next 7 days. Failure to comply will result in legal action against ODM as a party and Raila Odinga as an individual,” the statement read in part.

READ: How Sh1.2 billion 'hidden paradise' was grabbed by private developers

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Concerns

The county government highlighted the seriousness of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) as a persistent violation of human rights globally.

The statement added that the remarks made were not only disrespectful to Governor Achani but were seen as counterproductive to efforts aimed at combating SGBV and upholding the dignity of women in Kenya.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya
Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya Pulse Live Kenya

“Governor Achani, a married woman and devoted Muslim, deserves respect for her leadership role in Kwale County,” the statement asserted.

As the demand for an apology looms, all eyes are on Raila Odinga and the ODM party to see how they will respond to the legal threats and whether a resolution can be reached to mitigate the escalating tension in Kwale County.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

