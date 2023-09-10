The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

Lynet Okumu

CS Salim Mvurya faces lawsuit after his daughter, a 29-year old waitress earning Sh4,500 per month, accused him of neglect.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya
Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya

The Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya, has taken a step towards resolving a challenging family situation.

He approached the High Court in Kakamega, seeking a mediator's assistance in a case brought against him by his daughter, Ms. Yvonne Anono Omanzi, who is 29 years old.

According to a report by the Sunday Standard, three months ago, Omanzi filed a lawsuit against her father accusing him of neglect.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya
Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya
READ: Mvurya ranked as second best performing governor in the country

In her argument, Ms. Omanzi asserted that following the completion of her secondary education, Mr. Mvurya, who she claims has never contested her parentage, made a promise to support her through college.

Ms. Omanzi explained that she had placed her trust in her father, considering his occasional support throughout her life. Yet, she claimed that he abruptly withdrew this support once she finished high school.

She firmly believed that given Mr. Mvurya's commitment to providing her with an education, coupled with his successful career and lucrative positions, she should be entitled to share in his good fortune, even as an adult.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Twitter)
Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Twitter)

READ: Let's meet in court - Kwale Governor elect tells opponents

However, CS Mvurya expressed his willingness to support his daughter, despite her age, and the fact that parental financial responsibility typically concludes at the age of 18.

According to court documents, Ms. Omanzi is employed as a waiter at a hotel in Kakamega and earns a monthly income of Sh4,500.

CS Mvurya's lawyer, Mr. Peter Wanyama, explained that the law generally does not require parental financial responsibility beyond the age of 18.

The Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya,
The Cabinet Secretary for Mining and former Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya,

Still, CS Mvurya is willing to extend assistance to his daughter due to his moral convictions.

In response, Ms. Omanzi argued that her father's willingness to mediate now is an attempt to evade the issue and that the case may collapse if it is removed from the court's jurisdiction.

She claimed that her father only responded to her after she initiated legal proceedings.

Ms. Omanzi shared her experience of seeking help from her father when he became the Cabinet Secretary. She stated that she had approached his office to discuss her concerns but was met with resistance.

CS Mvura's daughter Yvonne Anono Omanzi ( Source - Sunday Standard)
CS Mvura's daughter Yvonne Anono Omanzi ( Source - Sunday Standard)

She alleged that she was escorted out of the office by CS Mvurya's security personnel and instructed not to return. This, she claimed forced her to take legal action to seek a resolution.

Furthermore, Ms. Omanzi asserted that her lawyer, Mr. Edwin Wafula, had faced obstacles while attempting to communicate with her father.

Lynet Okumu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

