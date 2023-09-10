CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

He approached the High Court in Kakamega, seeking a mediator's assistance in a case brought against him by his daughter, Ms. Yvonne Anono Omanzi, who is 29 years old.

According to a report by the Sunday Standard, three months ago, Omanzi filed a lawsuit against her father accusing him of neglect.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Mvurya's daughter files lawsuit against him

In her argument, Ms. Omanzi asserted that following the completion of her secondary education, Mr. Mvurya, who she claims has never contested her parentage, made a promise to support her through college.

Ms. Omanzi explained that she had placed her trust in her father, considering his occasional support throughout her life. Yet, she claimed that he abruptly withdrew this support once she finished high school.

She firmly believed that given Mr. Mvurya's commitment to providing her with an education, coupled with his successful career and lucrative positions, she should be entitled to share in his good fortune, even as an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

CS Mvurya is willing to support his daughter

However, CS Mvurya expressed his willingness to support his daughter, despite her age, and the fact that parental financial responsibility typically concludes at the age of 18.

According to court documents, Ms. Omanzi is employed as a waiter at a hotel in Kakamega and earns a monthly income of Sh4,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Mvurya's lawyer, Mr. Peter Wanyama, explained that the law generally does not require parental financial responsibility beyond the age of 18.

Pulse Live Kenya

Still, CS Mvurya is willing to extend assistance to his daughter due to his moral convictions.

Why CS Mvurya's daughter is not convinced that his father will keep his word

In response, Ms. Omanzi argued that her father's willingness to mediate now is an attempt to evade the issue and that the case may collapse if it is removed from the court's jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed that her father only responded to her after she initiated legal proceedings.

Ms. Omanzi shared her experience of seeking help from her father when he became the Cabinet Secretary. She stated that she had approached his office to discuss her concerns but was met with resistance.

Pulse Live Kenya

She alleged that she was escorted out of the office by CS Mvurya's security personnel and instructed not to return. This, she claimed forced her to take legal action to seek a resolution.