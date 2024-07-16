The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

Lynet Okumu

Haunting evidence: Recovered handbag & IDs lead Kware families to their lost kin

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has provided a significant update on the ongoing investigation into the Mukuru kwa Njenga murders.

Recommended articles

According to a statement released on the eveing of July 16, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the prime suspect in the Mukuru kwa Njenga murders, was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on July 16.

However, the court granted investigators 30 days of custodial orders to complete their probe.

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court
Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI confirmed that the family of Imelda Judith Karenya, the alleged wife and first victim of Khalusha, identified her identity card among the nine IDs found at the suspect's house.

This discovery further corroborates the timeline and connection to Khalusha’s alleged crimes.

"The family of the alleged wife and first victim of Jumaisi's killings Imelda Judith Karenya have also identified her identity card, which was also among the 9 IDs found at the suspect's house," the statement reads in part.

The DCI also revealed that Roselyn Akoth Ogongo, another victim, was identified at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) by her family.

The family also witnessed the autopsy process and later visited the Homicide offices to record their statements.

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia
Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Pulse Live Kenya

They identified Roselyn’s handbag, which was recovered from the suspect’s house. According to her sister, the last time she saw Roselyn, she had the handbag with her.

"The body of a victim of the suspect's killings namely Roselyn Akoth Ogongo was yesterday identified at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) by her family, who also witnessed the autopsy process conducted at the same facility. The family has also visited Homicide offices today to record their statement, further identifying their kin's handbag which was among the recoveries made yesterday morning at the suspect's house," the statement reads.

Investigators are holding two additional persons of interest to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The DCI stated that Amos Momanyi Mogusu was found with Roselyn Akoth’s mobile phone and was arrested at City Cabanas.

Mogusu led detectives to Moses Ogembo’s house in Mukuru kwa Reuben, where 154 used mobile phones were discovered. Ogembo admitted to having previously bought used phones from the prime suspect.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI highlighted that the arrest of Mogusu and the recovery of the mobile phone were crucial breakthroughs in the investigation.

Ogembo’s admission that he had bought phones from Khalusha strengthens the case against the prime suspect.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to delivering justice for the victims of these heinous murders.

The agency extended its gratitude to the affected families, friends of the deceased, and the public for their invaluable information and support, which has significantly advanced the investigation.

They also offered strength and comfort to the families affected by these tragic events emphasising their dedication to ensuring justice is served and that the perpetrators of these brutal acts are held accountable.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties
Live

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Trending

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks

Raila Odinga with his son Raila Odinga Junior

Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

Attorney General Justin Muturi

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation