Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

According to a statement released on the eveing of July 16, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the prime suspect in the Mukuru kwa Njenga murders, was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on July 16.

However, the court granted investigators 30 days of custodial orders to complete their probe.

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court Pulse Live Kenya

Victims of Kware killings identified

The DCI confirmed that the family of Imelda Judith Karenya, the alleged wife and first victim of Khalusha, identified her identity card among the nine IDs found at the suspect's house.

This discovery further corroborates the timeline and connection to Khalusha’s alleged crimes.

"The family of the alleged wife and first victim of Jumaisi's killings Imelda Judith Karenya have also identified her identity card, which was also among the 9 IDs found at the suspect's house," the statement reads in part.

The DCI also revealed that Roselyn Akoth Ogongo, another victim, was identified at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) by her family.

The family also witnessed the autopsy process and later visited the Homicide offices to record their statements.

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Pulse Live Kenya

They identified Roselyn’s handbag, which was recovered from the suspect’s house. According to her sister, the last time she saw Roselyn, she had the handbag with her.

"The body of a victim of the suspect's killings namely Roselyn Akoth Ogongo was yesterday identified at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) by her family, who also witnessed the autopsy process conducted at the same facility. The family has also visited Homicide offices today to record their statement, further identifying their kin's handbag which was among the recoveries made yesterday morning at the suspect's house," the statement reads.

Persons of interest in the Kware killings

Investigators are holding two additional persons of interest to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The DCI stated that Amos Momanyi Mogusu was found with Roselyn Akoth’s mobile phone and was arrested at City Cabanas.

Mogusu led detectives to Moses Ogembo’s house in Mukuru kwa Reuben, where 154 used mobile phones were discovered. Ogembo admitted to having previously bought used phones from the prime suspect.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI highlighted that the arrest of Mogusu and the recovery of the mobile phone were crucial breakthroughs in the investigation.

Ogembo’s admission that he had bought phones from Khalusha strengthens the case against the prime suspect.

DCI’s commitment to the public

The DCI reiterated its commitment to delivering justice for the victims of these heinous murders.

The agency extended its gratitude to the affected families, friends of the deceased, and the public for their invaluable information and support, which has significantly advanced the investigation.