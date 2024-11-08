The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lang’ata murder: DCI makes new discovery after tracking driver, apartment host

Denis Mwangi

Detectives have uncovered chilling new evidence in the Lang’ata Cemetery murder case, arresting a second suspect and finding blood-stained clues that deepen the mystery surrounding the brutal killing.

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a woman, whose mutilated body was discovered at Lang’ata Cemetery on October 31, 2024, have apprehended another suspect connected to the crime.

The latest arrest, made in Eldoret, involves Jared Mong’are, who is now believed to have played a critical role in facilitating the movements and transactions related to the victim’s final days.

Arrest in Eldoret and Key Discoveries

Following intelligence leads, detectives traced Mong’are to a hideout in Eldoret. Authorities allege that Mong’are managed payment transactions linked to the victim’s stay at Lavington Valley Heights Apartment, where police believe she was killed.

Mong’are also allegedly drove the victim and the prime suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, to the location in a Toyota Vitz, registration number KDD 737Q.

This vehicle was later discovered at Ngara Civil Servants Estate and has been towed to DCI headquarters, where it will undergo forensic analysis to potentially link it further to the crime.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a blood-stained panga, believed to be the murder weapon.

This panga, along with other critical exhibits, is expected to be instrumental in piecing together the final moments leading up to the murder.

Investigations have revealed that the room where Muhumed and the victim were last seen was rented out as an shot-stay apartment by a Kilimani-based businesswoman, identified as Alice Mbinya.

Mbinya reportedly subleased the space at a monthly rent of Sh55,000. The property owner, however, announced a rent increase starting November 2024, prompting Mbinya to begin moving out her belongings on November 1, just a day after Muhumed was captured on CCTV leaving the room with bags believed to contain the victim's remains.

To assist with the investigation, detectives summoned Mbinya to the homicide offices, where she was interviewed in-depth about her involvement with the property.

She stated that her belongings, which were removed from the apartment, remained untouched and were delivered to her residence in Kilimani and a business location in Gatundu.

During a search of Mbinya’s home, detectives uncovered a handbag that Mbinya confirmed was not hers and is believed to have belonged to the victim.

This discovery added to the mounting evidence connecting the property to the crime scene.

The search extended to Gatundu, where another set of items, including a second blood-stained panga.

Investigators noted attempts to clean the evidence, though hasty efforts left behind traces that they believe could be critical in the case.

Further analysis has shown that Muhumed allegedly used the victim’s mobile phone to communicate with her family members multiple times after her death.

A forensic investigation into Muhumed’s digital trail led detectives back to Lang’ata Cemetery, where they conducted a detailed search.

During this sweep, officers discovered a mobile phone concealed in a bag containing clothes similar to those worn by Deka Abdinoor Gorone, the presumed victim.

As the investigation progresses, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has affirmed its dedication to thoroughly pursuing this case and ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

The DCI has called on anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

