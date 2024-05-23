The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died on Mt Everest [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Banker Cheruiyot Kirui dies while attempting to become the first African to conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
  • Cheruiyot Kirui, a Kenyan banker and passionate mountaineer, tragically passed away
  • Kirui meticulously documented his journey on social media
  • Despite facing challenges Kirui remained determined to reach the summit

Kenyan banker and passionate mountaineer, Cheruiyot Kirui, has tragically passed away while attempting to summit Mt Everest without supplemental oxygen.

Kirui, known for his adventurous spirit and determination, was found a few metres below the summit point of the world's highest mountain.

His daring expedition captivated many, but it ultimately ended in sorrow.

Cheruiyot Kirui embarked on his "Big Project 2024: Everest No-Ox" in April with high hopes and a clear objective: to reach the summit of Mt Everest without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

This rare feat has been accomplished by only 2% of climbers, and no African has yet made it into this exclusive group.

In his social media post, Kirui explained his motivation: "For some reason, I feel I can comfortably climb Everest with oxygen, which unfortunately neutralises the thrill of such a climb for me.

"I'm not sure of my chances without oxygen though. Which makes such an attempt exciting, introducing the adrenaline factor, and we just have to find out."

READ: 62-year-old Kenyan who conquered Mt Everest, world's tallest mountain

Kirui meticulously documented his journey on social media, providing updates that conveyed both the excitement and the challenges of his expedition.

His initial posts detailed the delays at Ramenchhap airport due to weather hiccups, which cost him valuable acclimatisation days.

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Once the trekking began, Kirui shared his experiences from the first three days, highlighting the elevation changes and the physical toll of the climb.

"Finally!! After two days delay we flew to Lukla. But not after the first flight at 6 am had to re-route back mid-air due to 'fog' at Lukla," he wrote, capturing the unpredictable nature of the journey.

READ: What the top of Mount Everest is really like

As Kirui moved higher, the challenges intensified. He described the living conditions on a glacier, the physical strain of the Khumbu Icefall, and the infamous "Khumbu cough."

Despite these hardships, Kirui remained determined, sharing his progress with his followers.

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest

One particularly poignant post read, "Pretty luxurious living at base camp with numerous camps for different outfitters supporting the climbers from 60 countries."

His words painted a vivid picture of the diverse and challenging environment of Everest.

In his final post, Kirui outlined his preparations for the summit rotation. He detailed the special measures he took and shared his mental and physical readiness for the final ascent.

"My plan: A no-oxygen attempt comes with its special preparations and risks, physically my body is ready. On the other risks, I'm taking the following measures," he wrote, listing his precautions against cold, high altitude pulmonary oedema (HAPE), and other dangers.

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest
Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died trying to climb Mt Everest

on May 23, Everest Today, a leading source of mountaineering news, announced Kirui's death with a heartfelt message: "With profound sadness, we share the news of Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui's passing on Mt Everest."

His body was found a few metres below the summit point of Mt Everest. He was on a daring mission to reach the summit without supplementary oxygen and was accompanied by a Nepali climber Nawang Sherpa, whose fate is still unknown.

"His indomitable will and passion for mountaineering will forever be an inspiration. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of sorrow. Rest in peace, Cheruiyot," the publication said.

ADVERTISEMENT

