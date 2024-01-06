The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Denis Mwangi

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Police officers at Industrial Area Police Station in Nairobi are investigating the death of Starlet Wahu, a woman who was found dead in an apartment in Nairobi’s South B area.

Police officers were responding to a distress phone call when they encountered the lifeless body of the woman near the door.

The body was soaked in blood and had multiple bruises and stab wounds, a visible sign of a scuffle in the apartment.

Police also found HIV testing kits, used condoms, a bloodstained knife, the victim’s clothes and a phone.

Detectives are trying to put together more evidence of what may have transpired that fateful night that led to the loss of Wahu’s life.

She was the younger sister to controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the apartment was an Airbnb space rented out by Wahu and a suspect in custody John Matara.

“Investigations are on going to determine his motive for booking the apartment, taking the woman there and doing what he did to her,” Makadara Police Commander Judith Nyongesa said.

CCTV footage showing Wahu’s last moments from the apartment showed the two arrived at the apartment on January 3, 2024.

With the help of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers traced the suspect to Mbagathi Hospital where Matara was found undergoing treatment for a stab wound.

John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital
John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital John Matara receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The relationship between Wahu and her suspected killer is being probed.

According to postmortem results, Wahu died as a result of haemorrhage, which is the loss of blood from a damaged blood vessel. The deceased also had signs of strangulation.

