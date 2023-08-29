The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

Lynet Okumu

LSK demands for Ruto's apology after he gave sugar cartels three ultimatums

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto's recent remarks addressing sugar cartels have ignited controversy and drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The President's strong words were delivered during a roadside meeting in Western Kenya, where he vowed to take decisive action against the alleged sugar cartels.

In his speech, President Ruto expressed his determination to root out corruption and unlawful practices within the sugar industry.

"Hawa wakora wote watoke. Hio kampuni ni ya wananchi na tutaipangia upya. Hakuna kesi tutaentertain hapo. Kesi watoe na wao wenyewe watoke. Wakitaka kuniletea kisirani either wahame Kenya ama nitawaweka jela ama wasafiri waende mbinguni," he said.

President William Ruto speaking in Busia on Saturday August 26, 2023
President William Ruto speaking in Busia on Saturday August 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai released hours after Ruto fired warning over sugar cartels

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has faulted the President's statements and called for him to retract them.

LSK President Eric Theuri voiced his concerns, emphasising the need for the President to apologise to the Kenyan people for his words.

Theuri also emphasised the importance of allowing due process of law to unfold naturally without interference.

"The demand that we want to make on the President is to not only withdraw and apologise for those very unfortunate remarks but also to allow the due process of law to take its cause to its logical conclusion," he said.

LSK President Eric Theuri speaking to the press on August 29, 2023
LSK President Eric Theuri speaking to the press on August 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The LSK president further pointed out that the President's interference in legal matters before the court's determination undermines the rule of law and goes against the principles enshrined in the constitution.

Amnesty International Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Haki Africa have also joined the chorus of criticism.

They questioned the government's commitment to upholding fundamental rights, including the right to life and protection from cruel and inhumane treatment.

The collective concern from these human rights organisations centers around the implications of the President's statements on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of every citizen.

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

The human rights groups emphasised that the President's remarks could potentially threaten the right to life, hinder access to justice, and compromise the independence of the judiciary. Eric Theuri succinctly captured their concerns, stating,

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

