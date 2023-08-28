The sports category has moved to a new website.

Billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai released hours after Ruto fired warning over sugar cartels

Denis Mwangi

The DCI denied holding billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai

Jaswant Singh Rai
Jaswant Singh Rai

In a dramatic turn of events, billionaire sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai was released on Sunday evening after being abducted in broad daylight.

The whereabouts of Rai were unknown for a day after the kidnapping, causing concern and speculation.

Rai, the owner of Kabras Sugar, was reportedly abducted on Friday afternoon by unknown individuals who blocked his Toyota LC 200 in traffic on August 25.

Jaswant Singh Rai
Jaswant Singh Rai Pulse Live Kenya
The family is said to control about 40% of the country's sugar market.

The incident took place in Kilimani, Nairobi, and Rai's daughter filed a missing person report at the Kilimani Police Station on Saturday.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed told the media that detectives were had not arrested Rai but were investigating the incident.

The news of Rai's release came shortly after President Ruto issued a stern warning to the billionaire during a tour of Western Kenya on Sunday.

“Do not be worried, I am alert to make sure everything will be okay. There is no one who will meddle.

“Do not be worried about someone coming to talk to us. Someone was telling me Rai. Who is Rai? No, that is not possible," Ruto stated.

According to Rai's lawyer, Kioko Kilukumi, the billionaire was shaken by the incident but reunited with his family.

Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai
Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai Pulse Live Kenya

The circumstances surrounding his release and the identity of the abductors are yet to be disclosed.

The incident has raised questions about the motives behind the abduction and the broader issue of security in the country.

