Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

The family of billionaire sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai has expressed deep concern following his reported kidnapping, allegedly involving individuals suspected to be police personnel.
CCTV footage showing the abduction of billionaire Singh Rai goes viral as family raises alarm
The incident has raised questions about the safety of citizens and the possible resurgence of extrajudicial actions.
Details of Jaswant Singh Rai kidnapping
According to his family the incident occurred on August 25, 2023, around 4 PM. The family claim that Rai was abducted by individuals believed to be police personnel near Wood Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi.
The family promptly reported the incident to the authorities, filing a missing person case under OB No 21/26/08/2023.
Rai's vehicle was also discovered abandoned in the same location as the kidnapping. As of now, his whereabouts remain unknown.
The police have not issued any official statements regarding the kidnapping. This has prompted concerns and led to speculations about the circumstances surrounding Rai's abduction.
Netizens calls for answers after Jaswant Singh Rai was kidnapped
The incident has raised significant concerns within the community and among public figures.
Calls for transparency, accountability, and prompt action are growing louder, as citizens and leaders demand answers about the circumstances surrounding his abduction.
Eric Theuri, the president of the Law Society of Kenya, has spoken out about the case, emphasisng that Rai's disappearance raises alarms about the alleged resurgence of extrajudicial actions involving law enforcement.
Theuri called for an explanation from the police and demanded the immediate safe return of Jaswant Singh Rai.
Previous controversies surrounding Rai Jaswant Singh
Rai has previously made headlines for various reasons. One notable instance revolves around his contentious disputes with his two brothers over the distribution of their father's wealth.
Rai's involvement in the sugar business in Kenya has also attracted attention. Reports indicate that he wielded significant influence, almost single-handedly controlling a considerable portion of the country's sugar production.
His acquisitions included the Naitiri Sugar Company, which commenced milling operations in May of 2022.
