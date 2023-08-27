The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

Lynet Okumu

CCTV footage showing the abduction of billionaire Singh Rai goes viral as family raises alarm

Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation)
Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation)

The family of billionaire sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai has expressed deep concern following his reported kidnapping, allegedly involving individuals suspected to be police personnel.

Recommended articles

The incident has raised questions about the safety of citizens and the possible resurgence of extrajudicial actions.

Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation)
Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to his family the incident occurred on August 25, 2023, around 4 PM. The family claim that Rai was abducted by individuals believed to be police personnel near Wood Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The family promptly reported the incident to the authorities, filing a missing person case under OB No 21/26/08/2023.

Rai's vehicle was also discovered abandoned in the same location as the kidnapping. As of now, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation)
Sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai ( Photo courtesy Nation) Pulse Live Kenya

The police have not issued any official statements regarding the kidnapping. This has prompted concerns and led to speculations about the circumstances surrounding Rai's abduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has raised significant concerns within the community and among public figures.

Calls for transparency, accountability, and prompt action are growing louder, as citizens and leaders demand answers about the circumstances surrounding his abduction.

Eric Theuri, the president of the Law Society of Kenya, has spoken out about the case, emphasisng that Rai's disappearance raises alarms about the alleged resurgence of extrajudicial actions involving law enforcement.

Theuri called for an explanation from the police and demanded the immediate safe return of Jaswant Singh Rai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rai has previously made headlines for various reasons. One notable instance revolves around his contentious disputes with his two brothers over the distribution of their father's wealth.

Rai's involvement in the sugar business in Kenya has also attracted attention. Reports indicate that he wielded significant influence, almost single-handedly controlling a considerable portion of the country's sugar production.

His acquisitions included the Naitiri Sugar Company, which commenced milling operations in May of 2022.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Social media erupts as billionaire Rai is abducted in broad daylight in Nairobi [Video]

Social media erupts as billionaire Rai is abducted in broad daylight in Nairobi [Video]

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

2027 will be a walkover – Gachagua brags as Ruto warns Raila

2027 will be a walkover – Gachagua brags as Ruto warns Raila

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout

Energy CS, Kenya Power CEO in hot water after nationwide blackout

Energy CS, Kenya Power CEO in hot water after nationwide blackout

I lost Sh10 million in Finland scholarship scam - Oscar Sudi goes after Mandago

I lost Sh10 million in Finland scholarship scam - Oscar Sudi goes after Mandago

Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene