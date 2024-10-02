The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

Denis Mwangi

Breakdown of MPs who signed the motion to impeach DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart Junet Mohamed have raised concerns about the safety of Members of Parliament who have signed the Motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ichung’wah and Junet, who spoke on Tuesday afternoon after the motion to impeach the Deputy President was tabled, said the security of the 291 who supported Rigathi’s ouster must be guaranteed.

The Majority Leader urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to guarantee the security of all 349 Members of Parliament—both within the precincts of Parliament, during committee sittings inside and outside Parliament, and at their homes.

“I speak with the knowledge of sensitive information that I, and others here, have been privy to. We are not dealing with an ordinary matter, nor an ordinary individual. This is a high-stakes situation,” Ichung’wah remarked, alluding to the seriousness of the impeachment process.

Junet described the impeachment of the Deputy President as a momentous occasion, noting that it would be the first time Parliament exercises Article 150 of the Constitution since its enactment.

“Mr. Speaker, as you are aware, members from both sides of the house have signed this motion. I seek your assurance as the Speaker that the safety and security of the 291 Members of Parliament who have endorsed this motion will be guaranteed,” said Hon Junet, shortly after Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi), tabled the motion.

UDA had the most Members supporting the motion at 118 followed by ODM at 84.

The Minority Leader emphasized that the process is far from over.

“The Motion does not conclude with the tabling of the Notice today. It will undergo the full parliamentary process: it will be formally moved, debated, and finally, members will vote. We expect all 291 Members of Parliament who signed to be present and safe on the day of voting,” he added.

Hon Junet also called on the police boss Douglas Kanja, to ensure the protection of all MPs involved, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

“What the National Assembly is undertaking is not a trivial matter. The impeachment of a Deputy President is a significant constitutional process, and the safety of our members must be prioritized.”

Drawing a comparison with the impeachment of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Junet highlighted the importance of maintaining the constitutionality of the process.

“When President Donald Trump faced impeachment in the United States, we witnessed attempts to obstruct the process. We must avoid any such confrontations here. This is a constitutional exercise, and we must respect it,” he stated.

He reiterated that Parliament is merely fulfilling its mandate, in line with the Constitution.

“The House is exercising its rightful authority. We are not stepping outside constitutional bounds. The Constitution provides for the impeachment of a Cabinet Secretary, a Deputy President, or even the President if necessary,” Hon Junet concluded.

Name Party Constituency
Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Mover of the Mtion) MCCP Kibwezi West
Hon. Owen Baya UDA Kilifi North
Hon. Japheth Nyakundi UDA Nominated
Hon. Kimani Ichung'wa UDA Kikuyu
Hon. Rahim Dawood Independent North Imenti
Hon. Patrick Munene Ndwiga UDA Chuka/Igambang'ombe
Hon. Eric Wamumbi UDA Mathira
Hon. George Kariuki TSP Laikipia East
Hon. Daniel Karitho JP Igembe Central
Hon. Dorothy Kiara UDA Nominated
Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri TSP Laikipia East
Hon. Mpuru Aburi NOPEU Tigania East
Hon. Elizabeth Karemi UDA Meru (CWR)
Hon. Edwin Mugo UDA Mathioya
Hon. Rindikiri Mugambi UDA Buuri
Hon. Jayne Kagiri UDA Laikipia (CWR)
Hon. Anne Muratha UDA Kiambu (CWR)
Hon. John Paul Murigi UDA Igembe South
Hon. David Gikaria UDA Nakuru Town East
Hon. John Kiragu UDA Limuru
Hon. Mary Maingi UDA Mwea
Hon. Alice Ng'ang'a UDA Thika Town
Hon. Wambugu Wainaina UDA Othaya
Hon. Machua Waithaka UDA Kiambu
Hon. Kuria Kimani UDA Molo
Hon. Gitonga Murugara UDA Tharaka
Hon. Simon King'ara UDA Ruiru
Hon. John Kiarie UDA Dagoretti South
Hon. Shadrack Mwiti JP South Imenti
Hon. Joseph Wainaina UDA Nominated
Hon. Betty Maina UDA Murang’a (CWR)
Hon. Geoffrey Ruku DP Mbeere North
Hon. GG Kagombe UDA Gatundu South
Hon. Julius Taitumu UDA Igembe North
Hon. Duncan Mathenge UDA Nyeri Town
Hon. Kwenya Thuku JP Kinangop
Hon. John Njuguna UDA Kiambaa
Hon. John Mutunga UDA Tigania West
Hon. Junet Mohamed ODM Suna East
Hon. Mohamed Abdikadir ODM Lagdera
Hon. Yakub Adow UPIA Bura
Hon. Ken Chonga ODM Kilifi South
Hon. Ali Wario ODM Garsen
Hon. Ruweida Obo JP Lamu East
Hon. Hamisi Abdi NAP-K Ijara
Hon. Abdikadir Mohamed ODM Lagdera
Hon. Zamzam Mohamed ODM Mombasa (CWR)
Hon. Rashid Bedzimba ODM Kisauni
Hon. Sahid Buya ODM Galole
Hon. Peter Shake JP Mwatate
Hon. Peter Masara ODM Suna West
Hon. Mishi Mboko ODM Likoni
Hon. Joyce Bensouda ODM Homa Bay (CWR)
Hon. Fatuma Masito ODM Kwale (CWR)
Hon. Mohamed Machele ODM Mvita
Hon. Aduma Owuor ODM Nyakach
Hon. Jerusha Momanyi JP Nyamira (CWR)
Hon. Lilian Gogo ODM Rangwe
Hon. Millie Odhiambo ODM Suba North
Hon. Irene Mayaka ODM Nominated
Hon. Dick Maungu DAP-K Luanda
Hon. Joshua Oron ODM Kisumu Central
Hon. Walter Owino ODM Awendo
Hon. Patrick Osero ODM Borabu
Hon. Nolfason Barongo ODM Bomachoge Borabu
Hon. Mark Nyamita ODM Uriri
Hon. Tom Odege ODM Nyatike
Hon. Kisairo Ombane ODM Kitutu Masaba
Hon. Oku Kaunya ODM Teso North
Hon. Rozah Buyu ODM Kisumu West
Hon. Charles Were ODM Kasipul
Hon. Fatuma Mohamed Independent Migori (CWR)
Hon. Paul Abuor ODM Rongo
Hon. Bady Bady Twalib ODM Jomvu
Hon. Charles Ochieng ODM Ugenya
Hon. Caleb Amisi ODM Saboti
Hon. Elisha Odhiambo ODM Gem
Hon. Farah Maalim WDM-K Dadaab
Hon. Memusi Kanchori ODM Kajiado Central
Hon. Hamisi Kakuta ODM Kajiado East
Hon. Aden Mohamed ODM Wajir South
Hon. Raphael Wanjala ODM Budalangi
Hon. Peter Orero ODM Kibra
Hon. Martin Peters Owino ODM Ndhiwa
Hon. Peter Kaluma ODM Homa Bay Town
Hon. TJ Kajwang' ODM Ruaraka
Hon. Chiforomodo Mangale UDM Lungalunga
Hon. Dorice Donya WDM-K Kisii (CWR)
Hon. Stephen Mogaka JP West Mugirango
Hon. Phelix Odiwuor ODM Langata
Hon. Geoffrey Odanga ODM Matayos
Hon. Timothy Wanyonyi ODM Westlands
Hon. Christine Ombaka ODM Siaya (CWR)
Hon. Hussein Weitan ODM Mandera East
Hon. George Aladwa ODM Makadara
Hon. Joseph Oyula ODM Butula
Hon. John Bwire WDM-K Taveta
Hon. Omar Mwinyi ODM Changamwe
Hon. Catherine Omanyo ODM Busia (CWR)
Hon. Danson Mwashako WDM-K Wundanyi
Hon. Innocent Mugabe ODM Likuyani
Hon. Charles Ngusya WDM-K Mwingi West
Hon. Elsie Muhanda ODM Kakamega (CWR)
Hon. Julius Sunkuli KANU Kilgoris
Hon. Udgoon Siyad JP Garissa (CWR)
Hon. John Ariko ODM Turkana South
Hon. Tindi Mwale ODM Butere
Hon. Otiende Amollo ODM Rarieda
Hon. Christopher Aseka ODM Khwisero
Hon. Ngikolong Nicholas Ngikor Nixon JP Turkana East
Hon. Paul Ekwom Naibun ODM Turkana North
Hon. Yusuf Mohamed ODM Wajir West
Hon. Abdikadir Hussein ODM Lagdera
Hon. James K'Oyoo ODM Muhoroni
Hon. Sarah Korere JP Laikipia North
Hon. Umulkher Mohamed ODM Nominated
Hon. James Nyikal ODM Seme
Hon. Daniel Manduku ODM Nyaribari Masaba
Hon. Mohamed Adow ODM Wajir South
Hon. Wario Guyo KANU North Horr
Hon. Paul Katana ODM Kaloleni
Hon. Bisau Kakai DAP-K Kiminini
Hon. Wangwe Emmanuel ODM Navakholo
Hon. Bernard Shinali ODM Ikolomani
Hon. Nabii Nabwera ODM Lugari
Hon. Patrick Makau WDM-K Mavoko
Hon. Shakeel Shabir Independent Kisumu East
Hon. Aden Keynan JP Eldas
Hon. Fatuma Jehow ODM Wajir (CWR)
Hon. Amina Mnyazi ODM Malindi
Hon. Gertrude Mbeyu ODM Kilifi (CWR)
Hon. Adipo Okuome ODM Karachuonyo
Hon. Abdi Omar Shurie JP Balambala
Hon. Tom Oluoch ODM Mathare
Hon. Beatrice Elachi ODM Dagoretti North
Hon. Samuel Arama JP Nakuru Town West
Hon. Guyo Jaldesa UPIA Moyale
Hon. Antony Kibagendi ODM Kitutu Chache South
Hon. Samuel Atandi ODM Alego Usonga
Hon. Ruth Odinga ODM Kisumu (CWR)
Hon. Eve Obara ODM Kabondo Kasipul
Hon. Johnson Naika ODM Taita Taveta
Hon. Johana Ng'eno UDA Emurua Dikirr
Hon. Omboko Milemba ANC Emuhaya
Hon. Marwa Maisori UDA Kuria East
Hon. Moses Kirima UDA Central Imenti
Hon. Lidya Haika UDA Taita Taveta (CWR)
Hon. Adan Haji UDM Mandera West
Hon. Bonaya Mumina JP Isiolo (CWR)
Hon. Charles Gimose ANC Hamisi
Hon. Mohamed Tubi JP Isiolo South
Hon. Zahir Jhanda UDA Nyaribari Chache
Hon. Clement Sloya UDA Sabatia
Hon. Suleka Harun UDM Nominated
Hon. Jackson Lekumontare KANU Samburu East
Hon. Anton Kenga PAA Rabai
Hon. Bashir Abdulahi UDM Mandera North
Hon. Didmus Barasa UDA Kimilili
Hon. Malulu Injendi ANC Malava
Hon. Geoffrey Mulanya Independent Nambale
Hon. Fredrick Ikana ANC Shinyalu
Hon. Titus Khamala ODM Lurambi
Hon. Joseph Hamisi ANC Nominated
Hon. Kivai Kagesi ANC Vihiga
Hon. Vincent Musyoka UDA Mwala
Hon. Fabian Muli GDDP Kangundo
Hon. Caleb Mule MCCP Machakos Town
Hon. Joshua Mwalyo Independent Masinga
Hon. Rachel Nyamai JP Kitui South
Hon. Nimrod Mbai UDA Kitui East
Hon. Dido Raso UDA Saku
Hon. Joseph Lekuton UDM Laisamis
Hon. Sylvanus Osoro UDA South Mugirango
Hon. Abdisarat Ali UDA Nominated
Hon. Abdul Haro UDM Mandera South
Mary Emaase UDA Teso South
Hon. Irene Njoki JP Bahati
Hon. Nebart Muriuki Independent Mbeere South
Hon. George Gachagua UDA Ndaragwa
Hon. Stephen Karani UDA Laikipia West
Hon. Wamacukuru Githua UDA Kabete
Hon. Rahab Mukami UDA Nyeri (CWR)
Hon. Njoroge Wainaina UDA Kieni
Hon. Elijah Njoroge Kururia Independent Gatundu North
Hon. Nanok Daniel UDA Turkana West
Hon. Muthoni Marugu Independent Lamu (CWR)
Hon. Muthama Stanley JP Lamu West
Hon. Kenneth Tungule PAA Ganze
Hon. Joseph Namur UDA Turkana Central
Hon. Faith Gitau UDA Nyandarua (CWR)
Hon. Cecilia Asinyeni UDA Turkana (CWR)
Hon. Pamela Njoki UDA Embu (CWR)
Hon. Robert Basil WDM-K Yatta
Hon. Protus Akuja UDA Loima
Hon. Kassim Tandaza ANC Matuga
Hon. Pauline Lenguris UDA Samburu (CWR)
Hon. Robert Pukose UDA Endebess
Hon. George Sunkuyia UDA Kajiado West
Hon. Joash Nyamoko UDA North Mugirango
Hon. Kitilai Ole Ntutu Independent Narok South
Hon. Sankaire Leah UDA Kajiado (CWR)
Hon. Lemanken Aramat UDA Narok East
Hon. Agnes Pareyio JP Narok North
Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo UDA Narok West
Hon. Rebecca Tonkei UDA Narok (CWR)
Hon. Catherine Wambilinya FORD-K Busia (CWR)
Hon. John Makali FORD-K Kanduyi
Hon. John Chikati FORD-K Tongaren
Hon. Susan Ngugi TSP Tharaka-Nithi (CWR)
Hon. Mburu Kahangara UDA Lari
Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto UDA Tetu
Hon. Ronald Karauri Independent Kasarani
Hon. Jackson Koech UDA Belgut
Hon. Jackson Kosgei UDA Nominated
Hon. Adams Kipsanai UDA Keiyo North
Hon. Kagongo Bowen UDA Marakwet East
Hon. Jematiah Sergon UDA Baringo (CWR)
Hon. William Kamket KANU Tiaty
Hon. Gideon Kimaiyo UDA Keiyo South
Hon. Catherine Ngelechei Independent Elgeyo Marakwet (CWR)
Hon. Reuben Kiborek UDA Mogotio
Hon. Musa Sirma UDA Eldama Ravine
Hon. Joseph Kipkarus UDA Baringo North
Hon. Joshua Kandie UDA Baringo Central
Hon. Charles Kamuren UDA Baringo South
Hon. John Waluke JP Sirisia
Hon. Richard Yegon UDA Bomet East
Hon. Rochard Kilel UDA Bomet Central
Hon. Brighton Yegon UDA Konoin
Hon. Francis Sigei UDA Sotik
Hon. Kipngetich Koech CCM Chepalungu
Hon. Linet Toto UDA Bomet (CWR)
Hon. Justice Kemei UDA Sigowet/Soin
Hon. Nelson Koech UDA Belgut
Hon. Beatrice Kemei UDA Kericho (CWR)
Hon. Joseph Cherorot UDA Kipkelion East
Hon. Kibet Komungoi UDA Bureti
Hon. Hillary Kosgei UDA Kipkelion West
Hon. Benjamin Lang'at UDA Ainamoi
Hon. Mutai Kiprono UDA Kuresoi North
Hon. Liza Chelule UDA Nakuru (CWR)
Hon. Joseph Tonui UDA Kuresoi South
Hon. Paul Chebor UDA Rongai
Hon. Fred Kapondi UDA Mt. Elgon
Hon. Lilian Siyoi UDA Trans Nzoia (CWR)
Hon. Naomi Waqo UDA Marsabit (CWR)
Hon. Faisal Abdi UDA Msambweni
Hon. Alfah Miruka UDA Bomachoge Chache
Hon. Dekow Baro UDA Garissa Township
Hon. Innocent Obiri WDM-K Bomachoge Borabu
Hon. Gideon Ogola ODM Bondo
Hon. Sabina Chege JP Nominated
Hon. Peter Lochakapong UDA Sigor
Hon. Samuel Chemulel UDA Kacheliba
Hon. Rael Kasiwai KUP West Pokot (CWR)
Hon. David Pkosing KUP Pokot South
Hon. Titus Lotee KUP Kacheliba
Hon. Joseph Samal JP Isiolo North
Hon. Eli Letipila UDA Samburu North
Hon. Kareke Mbiuki UDA Maara
Hon. Martin Pepela FORD-K Webuye West
Hon. Wanami Wamboka DAP-K Bumula
Hon. David Ochieng MDG Ugenya
Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi FORD-K Kwanza
Hon. Gladys Shollei UDA Uasin Gishu (CWR)
Hon. Paul Kibichy Biego UDA Chesumei
Hon. Maryanne Keitany UDA Aldai
Hon. Samuel Kiprono UDA Emgwen
Hon. Janet Sitienei UDA Turbo
Hon. Cynthia Muge UDA Nandi (CWR)
Hon. Josses Kiptoo UDA Emgwen
Hon. David Kiplagat UDA Soy
Hon. Julius Kibiwot UDA Tinderet
Hon. Julius Rutto UDA Kesses
Hon. Bernard Kitur UDA Nandi Hills
Hon. Phylis Bartoo UDA Moiben
Hon. Oscar Sudi UDA Kapseret
Hon. Dan Wanyama UDA Webuye West
Hon. Beatrice Adagala ANC Vihiga (CWR)
Hon. Amina Dika KANU Tana River (CWR)
Hon. Abdi Ali Abdi NAP-K Ijara
Hon. Hussein Abdi Bare UDA Tarbaj
Hon. Gonzi Rai PAA Kinango
Hon. Ibrahim Abdi Saney UDA Wajir North
Hon. Ken Kassim ODM Fafi
Hon. Sarah Farah Yakub ODM Isiolo (CWR)
Hon. Caroli Omondi ODM Suba South
Hon. Robert Gichimu UDA Gichugu
Hon. Jared Okello ODM Nyando
Hon. Waiko Muchira UDA Ol Jorok

Denis Mwangi

