List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

Ichung’wah and Junet, who spoke on Tuesday afternoon after the motion to impeach the Deputy President was tabled, said the security of the 291 who supported Rigathi’s ouster must be guaranteed.

The Majority Leader urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to guarantee the security of all 349 Members of Parliament—both within the precincts of Parliament, during committee sittings inside and outside Parliament, and at their homes.

“I speak with the knowledge of sensitive information that I, and others here, have been privy to. We are not dealing with an ordinary matter, nor an ordinary individual. This is a high-stakes situation,” Ichung’wah remarked, alluding to the seriousness of the impeachment process.

Junet described the impeachment of the Deputy President as a momentous occasion, noting that it would be the first time Parliament exercises Article 150 of the Constitution since its enactment.

“Mr. Speaker, as you are aware, members from both sides of the house have signed this motion. I seek your assurance as the Speaker that the safety and security of the 291 Members of Parliament who have endorsed this motion will be guaranteed,” said Hon Junet, shortly after Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi), tabled the motion.

UDA had the most Members supporting the motion at 118 followed by ODM at 84.

The Minority Leader emphasized that the process is far from over.

“The Motion does not conclude with the tabling of the Notice today. It will undergo the full parliamentary process: it will be formally moved, debated, and finally, members will vote. We expect all 291 Members of Parliament who signed to be present and safe on the day of voting,” he added.

Hon Junet also called on the police boss Douglas Kanja, to ensure the protection of all MPs involved, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

“What the National Assembly is undertaking is not a trivial matter. The impeachment of a Deputy President is a significant constitutional process, and the safety of our members must be prioritized.”

Drawing a comparison with the impeachment of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Junet highlighted the importance of maintaining the constitutionality of the process.

“When President Donald Trump faced impeachment in the United States, we witnessed attempts to obstruct the process. We must avoid any such confrontations here. This is a constitutional exercise, and we must respect it,” he stated.

He reiterated that Parliament is merely fulfilling its mandate, in line with the Constitution.

“The House is exercising its rightful authority. We are not stepping outside constitutional bounds. The Constitution provides for the impeachment of a Cabinet Secretary, a Deputy President, or even the President if necessary,” Hon Junet concluded.

Name Party Constituency Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Mover of the Mtion) MCCP Kibwezi West Hon. Owen Baya UDA Kilifi North Hon. Japheth Nyakundi UDA Nominated Hon. Kimani Ichung'wa UDA Kikuyu Hon. Rahim Dawood Independent North Imenti Hon. Patrick Munene Ndwiga UDA Chuka/Igambang'ombe Hon. Eric Wamumbi UDA Mathira Hon. George Kariuki TSP Laikipia East Hon. Daniel Karitho JP Igembe Central Hon. Dorothy Kiara UDA Nominated Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri TSP Laikipia East Hon. Mpuru Aburi NOPEU Tigania East Hon. Elizabeth Karemi UDA Meru (CWR) Hon. Edwin Mugo UDA Mathioya Hon. Rindikiri Mugambi UDA Buuri Hon. Jayne Kagiri UDA Laikipia (CWR) Hon. Anne Muratha UDA Kiambu (CWR) Hon. John Paul Murigi UDA Igembe South Hon. David Gikaria UDA Nakuru Town East Hon. John Kiragu UDA Limuru Hon. Mary Maingi UDA Mwea Hon. Alice Ng'ang'a UDA Thika Town Hon. Wambugu Wainaina UDA Othaya Hon. Machua Waithaka UDA Kiambu Hon. Kuria Kimani UDA Molo Hon. Gitonga Murugara UDA Tharaka Hon. Simon King'ara UDA Ruiru Hon. John Kiarie UDA Dagoretti South Hon. Shadrack Mwiti JP South Imenti Hon. Joseph Wainaina UDA Nominated Hon. Betty Maina UDA Murang’a (CWR) Hon. Geoffrey Ruku DP Mbeere North Hon. GG Kagombe UDA Gatundu South Hon. Julius Taitumu UDA Igembe North Hon. Duncan Mathenge UDA Nyeri Town Hon. Kwenya Thuku JP Kinangop Hon. John Njuguna UDA Kiambaa Hon. John Mutunga UDA Tigania West Hon. Junet Mohamed ODM Suna East Hon. Mohamed Abdikadir ODM Lagdera Hon. Yakub Adow UPIA Bura Hon. Ken Chonga ODM Kilifi South Hon. Ali Wario ODM Garsen Hon. Ruweida Obo JP Lamu East Hon. Hamisi Abdi NAP-K Ijara Hon. Abdikadir Mohamed ODM Lagdera Hon. Zamzam Mohamed ODM Mombasa (CWR) Hon. Rashid Bedzimba ODM Kisauni Hon. Sahid Buya ODM Galole Hon. Peter Shake JP Mwatate Hon. Peter Masara ODM Suna West Hon. Mishi Mboko ODM Likoni Hon. Joyce Bensouda ODM Homa Bay (CWR) Hon. Fatuma Masito ODM Kwale (CWR) Hon. Mohamed Machele ODM Mvita Hon. Aduma Owuor ODM Nyakach Hon. Jerusha Momanyi JP Nyamira (CWR) Hon. Lilian Gogo ODM Rangwe Hon. Millie Odhiambo ODM Suba North Hon. Irene Mayaka ODM Nominated Hon. Dick Maungu DAP-K Luanda Hon. Joshua Oron ODM Kisumu Central Hon. Walter Owino ODM Awendo Hon. Patrick Osero ODM Borabu Hon. Nolfason Barongo ODM Bomachoge Borabu Hon. Mark Nyamita ODM Uriri Hon. Tom Odege ODM Nyatike Hon. Kisairo Ombane ODM Kitutu Masaba Hon. Oku Kaunya ODM Teso North Hon. Rozah Buyu ODM Kisumu West Hon. Charles Were ODM Kasipul Hon. Fatuma Mohamed Independent Migori (CWR) Hon. Paul Abuor ODM Rongo Hon. Bady Bady Twalib ODM Jomvu Hon. Charles Ochieng ODM Ugenya Hon. Caleb Amisi ODM Saboti Hon. Elisha Odhiambo ODM Gem Hon. Farah Maalim WDM-K Dadaab Hon. Memusi Kanchori ODM Kajiado Central Hon. Hamisi Kakuta ODM Kajiado East Hon. Aden Mohamed ODM Wajir South Hon. Raphael Wanjala ODM Budalangi Hon. Peter Orero ODM Kibra Hon. Martin Peters Owino ODM Ndhiwa Hon. Peter Kaluma ODM Homa Bay Town Hon. TJ Kajwang' ODM Ruaraka Hon. Chiforomodo Mangale UDM Lungalunga Hon. Dorice Donya WDM-K Kisii (CWR) Hon. Stephen Mogaka JP West Mugirango Hon. Phelix Odiwuor ODM Langata Hon. Geoffrey Odanga ODM Matayos Hon. Timothy Wanyonyi ODM Westlands Hon. Christine Ombaka ODM Siaya (CWR) Hon. Hussein Weitan ODM Mandera East Hon. George Aladwa ODM Makadara Hon. Joseph Oyula ODM Butula Hon. John Bwire WDM-K Taveta Hon. Omar Mwinyi ODM Changamwe Hon. Catherine Omanyo ODM Busia (CWR) Hon. Danson Mwashako WDM-K Wundanyi Hon. Innocent Mugabe ODM Likuyani Hon. Charles Ngusya WDM-K Mwingi West Hon. Elsie Muhanda ODM Kakamega (CWR) Hon. Julius Sunkuli KANU Kilgoris Hon. Udgoon Siyad JP Garissa (CWR) Hon. John Ariko ODM Turkana South Hon. Tindi Mwale ODM Butere Hon. Otiende Amollo ODM Rarieda Hon. Christopher Aseka ODM Khwisero Hon. Ngikolong Nicholas Ngikor Nixon JP Turkana East Hon. Paul Ekwom Naibun ODM Turkana North Hon. Yusuf Mohamed ODM Wajir West Hon. Abdikadir Hussein ODM Lagdera Hon. James K'Oyoo ODM Muhoroni Hon. Sarah Korere JP Laikipia North Hon. Umulkher Mohamed ODM Nominated Hon. James Nyikal ODM Seme Hon. Daniel Manduku ODM Nyaribari Masaba Hon. Mohamed Adow ODM Wajir South Hon. Wario Guyo KANU North Horr Hon. Paul Katana ODM Kaloleni Hon. Bisau Kakai DAP-K Kiminini Hon. Wangwe Emmanuel ODM Navakholo Hon. Bernard Shinali ODM Ikolomani Hon. Nabii Nabwera ODM Lugari Hon. Patrick Makau WDM-K Mavoko Hon. Shakeel Shabir Independent Kisumu East Hon. Aden Keynan JP Eldas Hon. Fatuma Jehow ODM Wajir (CWR) Hon. Amina Mnyazi ODM Malindi Hon. Gertrude Mbeyu ODM Kilifi (CWR) Hon. Adipo Okuome ODM Karachuonyo Hon. Abdi Omar Shurie JP Balambala Hon. Tom Oluoch ODM Mathare Hon. Beatrice Elachi ODM Dagoretti North Hon. Samuel Arama JP Nakuru Town West Hon. Guyo Jaldesa UPIA Moyale Hon. Antony Kibagendi ODM Kitutu Chache South Hon. Samuel Atandi ODM Alego Usonga Hon. Ruth Odinga ODM Kisumu (CWR) Hon. Eve Obara ODM Kabondo Kasipul Hon. Johnson Naika ODM Taita Taveta Hon. Johana Ng'eno UDA Emurua Dikirr Hon. Omboko Milemba ANC Emuhaya Hon. Marwa Maisori UDA Kuria East Hon. Moses Kirima UDA Central Imenti Hon. Lidya Haika UDA Taita Taveta (CWR) Hon. Adan Haji UDM Mandera West Hon. Bonaya Mumina JP Isiolo (CWR) Hon. Charles Gimose ANC Hamisi Hon. Mohamed Tubi JP Isiolo South Hon. Zahir Jhanda UDA Nyaribari Chache Hon. Clement Sloya UDA Sabatia Hon. Suleka Harun UDM Nominated Hon. Jackson Lekumontare KANU Samburu East Hon. Anton Kenga PAA Rabai Hon. Bashir Abdulahi UDM Mandera North Hon. Didmus Barasa UDA Kimilili Hon. Malulu Injendi ANC Malava Hon. Geoffrey Mulanya Independent Nambale Hon. Fredrick Ikana ANC Shinyalu Hon. Titus Khamala ODM Lurambi Hon. Joseph Hamisi ANC Nominated Hon. Kivai Kagesi ANC Vihiga Hon. Vincent Musyoka UDA Mwala Hon. Fabian Muli GDDP Kangundo Hon. Caleb Mule MCCP Machakos Town Hon. Joshua Mwalyo Independent Masinga Hon. Rachel Nyamai JP Kitui South Hon. Nimrod Mbai UDA Kitui East Hon. Dido Raso UDA Saku Hon. Joseph Lekuton UDM Laisamis Hon. Sylvanus Osoro UDA South Mugirango Hon. Abdisarat Ali UDA Nominated Hon. Abdul Haro UDM Mandera South Mary Emaase UDA Teso South Hon. Irene Njoki JP Bahati Hon. Nebart Muriuki Independent Mbeere South Hon. George Gachagua UDA Ndaragwa Hon. Stephen Karani UDA Laikipia West Hon. Wamacukuru Githua UDA Kabete Hon. Rahab Mukami UDA Nyeri (CWR) Hon. Njoroge Wainaina UDA Kieni Hon. Elijah Njoroge Kururia Independent Gatundu North Hon. Nanok Daniel UDA Turkana West Hon. Muthoni Marugu Independent Lamu (CWR) Hon. Muthama Stanley JP Lamu West Hon. Kenneth Tungule PAA Ganze Hon. Joseph Namur UDA Turkana Central Hon. Faith Gitau UDA Nyandarua (CWR) Hon. Cecilia Asinyeni UDA Turkana (CWR) Hon. Pamela Njoki UDA Embu (CWR) Hon. Robert Basil WDM-K Yatta Hon. Protus Akuja UDA Loima Hon. Kassim Tandaza ANC Matuga Hon. Pauline Lenguris UDA Samburu (CWR) Hon. Robert Pukose UDA Endebess Hon. George Sunkuyia UDA Kajiado West Hon. Joash Nyamoko UDA North Mugirango Hon. Kitilai Ole Ntutu Independent Narok South Hon. Sankaire Leah UDA Kajiado (CWR) Hon. Lemanken Aramat UDA Narok East Hon. Agnes Pareyio JP Narok North Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo UDA Narok West Hon. Rebecca Tonkei UDA Narok (CWR) Hon. Catherine Wambilinya FORD-K Busia (CWR) Hon. John Makali FORD-K Kanduyi Hon. John Chikati FORD-K Tongaren Hon. Susan Ngugi TSP Tharaka-Nithi (CWR) Hon. Mburu Kahangara UDA Lari Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto UDA Tetu Hon. Ronald Karauri Independent Kasarani Hon. Jackson Koech UDA Belgut Hon. Jackson Kosgei UDA Nominated Hon. Adams Kipsanai UDA Keiyo North Hon. Kagongo Bowen UDA Marakwet East Hon. Jematiah Sergon UDA Baringo (CWR) Hon. William Kamket KANU Tiaty Hon. Gideon Kimaiyo UDA Keiyo South Hon. Catherine Ngelechei Independent Elgeyo Marakwet (CWR) Hon. Reuben Kiborek UDA Mogotio Hon. Musa Sirma UDA Eldama Ravine Hon. Joseph Kipkarus UDA Baringo North Hon. Joshua Kandie UDA Baringo Central Hon. Charles Kamuren UDA Baringo South Hon. John Waluke JP Sirisia Hon. Richard Yegon UDA Bomet East Hon. Rochard Kilel UDA Bomet Central Hon. Brighton Yegon UDA Konoin Hon. Francis Sigei UDA Sotik Hon. Kipngetich Koech CCM Chepalungu Hon. Linet Toto UDA Bomet (CWR) Hon. Justice Kemei UDA Sigowet/Soin Hon. Nelson Koech UDA Belgut Hon. Beatrice Kemei UDA Kericho (CWR) Hon. Joseph Cherorot UDA Kipkelion East Hon. Kibet Komungoi UDA Bureti Hon. Hillary Kosgei UDA Kipkelion West Hon. Benjamin Lang'at UDA Ainamoi Hon. Mutai Kiprono UDA Kuresoi North Hon. Liza Chelule UDA Nakuru (CWR) Hon. Joseph Tonui UDA Kuresoi South Hon. Paul Chebor UDA Rongai Hon. Fred Kapondi UDA Mt. Elgon Hon. Lilian Siyoi UDA Trans Nzoia (CWR) Hon. Naomi Waqo UDA Marsabit (CWR) Hon. Faisal Abdi UDA Msambweni Hon. Alfah Miruka UDA Bomachoge Chache Hon. Dekow Baro UDA Garissa Township Hon. Innocent Obiri WDM-K Bomachoge Borabu Hon. Gideon Ogola ODM Bondo Hon. Sabina Chege JP Nominated Hon. Peter Lochakapong UDA Sigor Hon. Samuel Chemulel UDA Kacheliba Hon. Rael Kasiwai KUP West Pokot (CWR) Hon. David Pkosing KUP Pokot South Hon. Titus Lotee KUP Kacheliba Hon. Joseph Samal JP Isiolo North Hon. Eli Letipila UDA Samburu North Hon. Kareke Mbiuki UDA Maara Hon. Martin Pepela FORD-K Webuye West Hon. Wanami Wamboka DAP-K Bumula Hon. David Ochieng MDG Ugenya Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi FORD-K Kwanza Hon. Gladys Shollei UDA Uasin Gishu (CWR) Hon. Paul Kibichy Biego UDA Chesumei Hon. Maryanne Keitany UDA Aldai Hon. Samuel Kiprono UDA Emgwen Hon. Janet Sitienei UDA Turbo Hon. Cynthia Muge UDA Nandi (CWR) Hon. Josses Kiptoo UDA Emgwen Hon. David Kiplagat UDA Soy Hon. Julius Kibiwot UDA Tinderet Hon. Julius Rutto UDA Kesses Hon. Bernard Kitur UDA Nandi Hills Hon. Phylis Bartoo UDA Moiben Hon. Oscar Sudi UDA Kapseret Hon. Dan Wanyama UDA Webuye West Hon. Beatrice Adagala ANC Vihiga (CWR) Hon. Amina Dika KANU Tana River (CWR) Hon. Abdi Ali Abdi NAP-K Ijara Hon. Hussein Abdi Bare UDA Tarbaj Hon. Gonzi Rai PAA Kinango Hon. Ibrahim Abdi Saney UDA Wajir North Hon. Ken Kassim ODM Fafi Hon. Sarah Farah Yakub ODM Isiolo (CWR) Hon. Caroli Omondi ODM Suba South Hon. Robert Gichimu UDA Gichugu Hon. Jared Okello ODM Nyando Hon. Waiko Muchira UDA Ol Jorok

