List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart Junet Mohamed have raised concerns about the safety of Members of Parliament who have signed the Motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Breakdown of MPs who signed the motion to impeach DP Gachagua
Recommended articles
Ichung’wah and Junet, who spoke on Tuesday afternoon after the motion to impeach the Deputy President was tabled, said the security of the 291 who supported Rigathi’s ouster must be guaranteed.
The Majority Leader urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to guarantee the security of all 349 Members of Parliament—both within the precincts of Parliament, during committee sittings inside and outside Parliament, and at their homes.
“I speak with the knowledge of sensitive information that I, and others here, have been privy to. We are not dealing with an ordinary matter, nor an ordinary individual. This is a high-stakes situation,” Ichung’wah remarked, alluding to the seriousness of the impeachment process.
Junet described the impeachment of the Deputy President as a momentous occasion, noting that it would be the first time Parliament exercises Article 150 of the Constitution since its enactment.
“Mr. Speaker, as you are aware, members from both sides of the house have signed this motion. I seek your assurance as the Speaker that the safety and security of the 291 Members of Parliament who have endorsed this motion will be guaranteed,” said Hon Junet, shortly after Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi), tabled the motion.
UDA had the most Members supporting the motion at 118 followed by ODM at 84.
The Minority Leader emphasized that the process is far from over.
“The Motion does not conclude with the tabling of the Notice today. It will undergo the full parliamentary process: it will be formally moved, debated, and finally, members will vote. We expect all 291 Members of Parliament who signed to be present and safe on the day of voting,” he added.
Hon Junet also called on the police boss Douglas Kanja, to ensure the protection of all MPs involved, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
“What the National Assembly is undertaking is not a trivial matter. The impeachment of a Deputy President is a significant constitutional process, and the safety of our members must be prioritized.”
Drawing a comparison with the impeachment of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Junet highlighted the importance of maintaining the constitutionality of the process.
“When President Donald Trump faced impeachment in the United States, we witnessed attempts to obstruct the process. We must avoid any such confrontations here. This is a constitutional exercise, and we must respect it,” he stated.
He reiterated that Parliament is merely fulfilling its mandate, in line with the Constitution.
“The House is exercising its rightful authority. We are not stepping outside constitutional bounds. The Constitution provides for the impeachment of a Cabinet Secretary, a Deputy President, or even the President if necessary,” Hon Junet concluded.
|Name
|Party
|Constituency
|Hon. Mwengi Mutuse (Mover of the Mtion)
|MCCP
|Kibwezi West
|Hon. Owen Baya
|UDA
|Kilifi North
|Hon. Japheth Nyakundi
|UDA
|Nominated
|Hon. Kimani Ichung'wa
|UDA
|Kikuyu
|Hon. Rahim Dawood
|Independent
|North Imenti
|Hon. Patrick Munene Ndwiga
|UDA
|Chuka/Igambang'ombe
|Hon. Eric Wamumbi
|UDA
|Mathira
|Hon. George Kariuki
|TSP
|Laikipia East
|Hon. Daniel Karitho
|JP
|Igembe Central
|Hon. Dorothy Kiara
|UDA
|Nominated
|Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri
|TSP
|Laikipia East
|Hon. Mpuru Aburi
|NOPEU
|Tigania East
|Hon. Elizabeth Karemi
|UDA
|Meru (CWR)
|Hon. Edwin Mugo
|UDA
|Mathioya
|Hon. Rindikiri Mugambi
|UDA
|Buuri
|Hon. Jayne Kagiri
|UDA
|Laikipia (CWR)
|Hon. Anne Muratha
|UDA
|Kiambu (CWR)
|Hon. John Paul Murigi
|UDA
|Igembe South
|Hon. David Gikaria
|UDA
|Nakuru Town East
|Hon. John Kiragu
|UDA
|Limuru
|Hon. Mary Maingi
|UDA
|Mwea
|Hon. Alice Ng'ang'a
|UDA
|Thika Town
|Hon. Wambugu Wainaina
|UDA
|Othaya
|Hon. Machua Waithaka
|UDA
|Kiambu
|Hon. Kuria Kimani
|UDA
|Molo
|Hon. Gitonga Murugara
|UDA
|Tharaka
|Hon. Simon King'ara
|UDA
|Ruiru
|Hon. John Kiarie
|UDA
|Dagoretti South
|Hon. Shadrack Mwiti
|JP
|South Imenti
|Hon. Joseph Wainaina
|UDA
|Nominated
|Hon. Betty Maina
|UDA
|Murang’a (CWR)
|Hon. Geoffrey Ruku
|DP
|Mbeere North
|Hon. GG Kagombe
|UDA
|Gatundu South
|Hon. Julius Taitumu
|UDA
|Igembe North
|Hon. Duncan Mathenge
|UDA
|Nyeri Town
|Hon. Kwenya Thuku
|JP
|Kinangop
|Hon. John Njuguna
|UDA
|Kiambaa
|Hon. John Mutunga
|UDA
|Tigania West
|Hon. Junet Mohamed
|ODM
|Suna East
|Hon. Mohamed Abdikadir
|ODM
|Lagdera
|Hon. Yakub Adow
|UPIA
|Bura
|Hon. Ken Chonga
|ODM
|Kilifi South
|Hon. Ali Wario
|ODM
|Garsen
|Hon. Ruweida Obo
|JP
|Lamu East
|Hon. Hamisi Abdi
|NAP-K
|Ijara
|Hon. Abdikadir Mohamed
|ODM
|Lagdera
|Hon. Zamzam Mohamed
|ODM
|Mombasa (CWR)
|Hon. Rashid Bedzimba
|ODM
|Kisauni
|Hon. Sahid Buya
|ODM
|Galole
|Hon. Peter Shake
|JP
|Mwatate
|Hon. Peter Masara
|ODM
|Suna West
|Hon. Mishi Mboko
|ODM
|Likoni
|Hon. Joyce Bensouda
|ODM
|Homa Bay (CWR)
|Hon. Fatuma Masito
|ODM
|Kwale (CWR)
|Hon. Mohamed Machele
|ODM
|Mvita
|Hon. Aduma Owuor
|ODM
|Nyakach
|Hon. Jerusha Momanyi
|JP
|Nyamira (CWR)
|Hon. Lilian Gogo
|ODM
|Rangwe
|Hon. Millie Odhiambo
|ODM
|Suba North
|Hon. Irene Mayaka
|ODM
|Nominated
|Hon. Dick Maungu
|DAP-K
|Luanda
|Hon. Joshua Oron
|ODM
|Kisumu Central
|Hon. Walter Owino
|ODM
|Awendo
|Hon. Patrick Osero
|ODM
|Borabu
|Hon. Nolfason Barongo
|ODM
|Bomachoge Borabu
|Hon. Mark Nyamita
|ODM
|Uriri
|Hon. Tom Odege
|ODM
|Nyatike
|Hon. Kisairo Ombane
|ODM
|Kitutu Masaba
|Hon. Oku Kaunya
|ODM
|Teso North
|Hon. Rozah Buyu
|ODM
|Kisumu West
|Hon. Charles Were
|ODM
|Kasipul
|Hon. Fatuma Mohamed
|Independent
|Migori (CWR)
|Hon. Paul Abuor
|ODM
|Rongo
|Hon. Bady Bady Twalib
|ODM
|Jomvu
|Hon. Charles Ochieng
|ODM
|Ugenya
|Hon. Caleb Amisi
|ODM
|Saboti
|Hon. Elisha Odhiambo
|ODM
|Gem
|Hon. Farah Maalim
|WDM-K
|Dadaab
|Hon. Memusi Kanchori
|ODM
|Kajiado Central
|Hon. Hamisi Kakuta
|ODM
|Kajiado East
|Hon. Aden Mohamed
|ODM
|Wajir South
|Hon. Raphael Wanjala
|ODM
|Budalangi
|Hon. Peter Orero
|ODM
|Kibra
|Hon. Martin Peters Owino
|ODM
|Ndhiwa
|Hon. Peter Kaluma
|ODM
|Homa Bay Town
|Hon. TJ Kajwang'
|ODM
|Ruaraka
|Hon. Chiforomodo Mangale
|UDM
|Lungalunga
|Hon. Dorice Donya
|WDM-K
|Kisii (CWR)
|Hon. Stephen Mogaka
|JP
|West Mugirango
|Hon. Phelix Odiwuor
|ODM
|Langata
|Hon. Geoffrey Odanga
|ODM
|Matayos
|Hon. Timothy Wanyonyi
|ODM
|Westlands
|Hon. Christine Ombaka
|ODM
|Siaya (CWR)
|Hon. Hussein Weitan
|ODM
|Mandera East
|Hon. George Aladwa
|ODM
|Makadara
|Hon. Joseph Oyula
|ODM
|Butula
|Hon. John Bwire
|WDM-K
|Taveta
|Hon. Omar Mwinyi
|ODM
|Changamwe
|Hon. Catherine Omanyo
|ODM
|Busia (CWR)
|Hon. Danson Mwashako
|WDM-K
|Wundanyi
|Hon. Innocent Mugabe
|ODM
|Likuyani
|Hon. Charles Ngusya
|WDM-K
|Mwingi West
|Hon. Elsie Muhanda
|ODM
|Kakamega (CWR)
|Hon. Julius Sunkuli
|KANU
|Kilgoris
|Hon. Udgoon Siyad
|JP
|Garissa (CWR)
|Hon. John Ariko
|ODM
|Turkana South
|Hon. Tindi Mwale
|ODM
|Butere
|Hon. Otiende Amollo
|ODM
|Rarieda
|Hon. Christopher Aseka
|ODM
|Khwisero
|Hon. Ngikolong Nicholas Ngikor Nixon
|JP
|Turkana East
|Hon. Paul Ekwom Naibun
|ODM
|Turkana North
|Hon. Yusuf Mohamed
|ODM
|Wajir West
|Hon. Abdikadir Hussein
|ODM
|Lagdera
|Hon. James K'Oyoo
|ODM
|Muhoroni
|Hon. Sarah Korere
|JP
|Laikipia North
|Hon. Umulkher Mohamed
|ODM
|Nominated
|Hon. James Nyikal
|ODM
|Seme
|Hon. Daniel Manduku
|ODM
|Nyaribari Masaba
|Hon. Mohamed Adow
|ODM
|Wajir South
|Hon. Wario Guyo
|KANU
|North Horr
|Hon. Paul Katana
|ODM
|Kaloleni
|Hon. Bisau Kakai
|DAP-K
|Kiminini
|Hon. Wangwe Emmanuel
|ODM
|Navakholo
|Hon. Bernard Shinali
|ODM
|Ikolomani
|Hon. Nabii Nabwera
|ODM
|Lugari
|Hon. Patrick Makau
|WDM-K
|Mavoko
|Hon. Shakeel Shabir
|Independent
|Kisumu East
|Hon. Aden Keynan
|JP
|Eldas
|Hon. Fatuma Jehow
|ODM
|Wajir (CWR)
|Hon. Amina Mnyazi
|ODM
|Malindi
|Hon. Gertrude Mbeyu
|ODM
|Kilifi (CWR)
|Hon. Adipo Okuome
|ODM
|Karachuonyo
|Hon. Abdi Omar Shurie
|JP
|Balambala
|Hon. Tom Oluoch
|ODM
|Mathare
|Hon. Beatrice Elachi
|ODM
|Dagoretti North
|Hon. Samuel Arama
|JP
|Nakuru Town West
|Hon. Guyo Jaldesa
|UPIA
|Moyale
|Hon. Antony Kibagendi
|ODM
|Kitutu Chache South
|Hon. Samuel Atandi
|ODM
|Alego Usonga
|Hon. Ruth Odinga
|ODM
|Kisumu (CWR)
|Hon. Eve Obara
|ODM
|Kabondo Kasipul
|Hon. Johnson Naika
|ODM
|Taita Taveta
|Hon. Johana Ng'eno
|UDA
|Emurua Dikirr
|Hon. Omboko Milemba
|ANC
|Emuhaya
|Hon. Marwa Maisori
|UDA
|Kuria East
|Hon. Moses Kirima
|UDA
|Central Imenti
|Hon. Lidya Haika
|UDA
|Taita Taveta (CWR)
|Hon. Adan Haji
|UDM
|Mandera West
|Hon. Bonaya Mumina
|JP
|Isiolo (CWR)
|Hon. Charles Gimose
|ANC
|Hamisi
|Hon. Mohamed Tubi
|JP
|Isiolo South
|Hon. Zahir Jhanda
|UDA
|Nyaribari Chache
|Hon. Clement Sloya
|UDA
|Sabatia
|Hon. Suleka Harun
|UDM
|Nominated
|Hon. Jackson Lekumontare
|KANU
|Samburu East
|Hon. Anton Kenga
|PAA
|Rabai
|Hon. Bashir Abdulahi
|UDM
|Mandera North
|Hon. Didmus Barasa
|UDA
|Kimilili
|Hon. Malulu Injendi
|ANC
|Malava
|Hon. Geoffrey Mulanya
|Independent
|Nambale
|Hon. Fredrick Ikana
|ANC
|Shinyalu
|Hon. Titus Khamala
|ODM
|Lurambi
|Hon. Joseph Hamisi
|ANC
|Nominated
|Hon. Kivai Kagesi
|ANC
|Vihiga
|Hon. Vincent Musyoka
|UDA
|Mwala
|Hon. Fabian Muli
|GDDP
|Kangundo
|Hon. Caleb Mule
|MCCP
|Machakos Town
|Hon. Joshua Mwalyo
|Independent
|Masinga
|Hon. Rachel Nyamai
|JP
|Kitui South
|Hon. Nimrod Mbai
|UDA
|Kitui East
|Hon. Dido Raso
|UDA
|Saku
|Hon. Joseph Lekuton
|UDM
|Laisamis
|Hon. Sylvanus Osoro
|UDA
|South Mugirango
|Hon. Abdisarat Ali
|UDA
|Nominated
|Hon. Abdul Haro
|UDM
|Mandera South
|Mary Emaase
|UDA
|Teso South
|Hon. Irene Njoki
|JP
|Bahati
|Hon. Nebart Muriuki
|Independent
|Mbeere South
|Hon. George Gachagua
|UDA
|Ndaragwa
|Hon. Stephen Karani
|UDA
|Laikipia West
|Hon. Wamacukuru Githua
|UDA
|Kabete
|Hon. Rahab Mukami
|UDA
|Nyeri (CWR)
|Hon. Njoroge Wainaina
|UDA
|Kieni
|Hon. Elijah Njoroge Kururia
|Independent
|Gatundu North
|Hon. Nanok Daniel
|UDA
|Turkana West
|Hon. Muthoni Marugu
|Independent
|Lamu (CWR)
|Hon. Muthama Stanley
|JP
|Lamu West
|Hon. Kenneth Tungule
|PAA
|Ganze
|Hon. Joseph Namur
|UDA
|Turkana Central
|Hon. Faith Gitau
|UDA
|Nyandarua (CWR)
|Hon. Cecilia Asinyeni
|UDA
|Turkana (CWR)
|Hon. Pamela Njoki
|UDA
|Embu (CWR)
|Hon. Robert Basil
|WDM-K
|Yatta
|Hon. Protus Akuja
|UDA
|Loima
|Hon. Kassim Tandaza
|ANC
|Matuga
|Hon. Pauline Lenguris
|UDA
|Samburu (CWR)
|Hon. Robert Pukose
|UDA
|Endebess
|Hon. George Sunkuyia
|UDA
|Kajiado West
|Hon. Joash Nyamoko
|UDA
|North Mugirango
|Hon. Kitilai Ole Ntutu
|Independent
|Narok South
|Hon. Sankaire Leah
|UDA
|Kajiado (CWR)
|Hon. Lemanken Aramat
|UDA
|Narok East
|Hon. Agnes Pareyio
|JP
|Narok North
|Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo
|UDA
|Narok West
|Hon. Rebecca Tonkei
|UDA
|Narok (CWR)
|Hon. Catherine Wambilinya
|FORD-K
|Busia (CWR)
|Hon. John Makali
|FORD-K
|Kanduyi
|Hon. John Chikati
|FORD-K
|Tongaren
|Hon. Susan Ngugi
|TSP
|Tharaka-Nithi (CWR)
|Hon. Mburu Kahangara
|UDA
|Lari
|Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto
|UDA
|Tetu
|Hon. Ronald Karauri
|Independent
|Kasarani
|Hon. Jackson Koech
|UDA
|Belgut
|Hon. Jackson Kosgei
|UDA
|Nominated
|Hon. Adams Kipsanai
|UDA
|Keiyo North
|Hon. Kagongo Bowen
|UDA
|Marakwet East
|Hon. Jematiah Sergon
|UDA
|Baringo (CWR)
|Hon. William Kamket
|KANU
|Tiaty
|Hon. Gideon Kimaiyo
|UDA
|Keiyo South
|Hon. Catherine Ngelechei
|Independent
|Elgeyo Marakwet (CWR)
|Hon. Reuben Kiborek
|UDA
|Mogotio
|Hon. Musa Sirma
|UDA
|Eldama Ravine
|Hon. Joseph Kipkarus
|UDA
|Baringo North
|Hon. Joshua Kandie
|UDA
|Baringo Central
|Hon. Charles Kamuren
|UDA
|Baringo South
|Hon. John Waluke
|JP
|Sirisia
|Hon. Richard Yegon
|UDA
|Bomet East
|Hon. Rochard Kilel
|UDA
|Bomet Central
|Hon. Brighton Yegon
|UDA
|Konoin
|Hon. Francis Sigei
|UDA
|Sotik
|Hon. Kipngetich Koech
|CCM
|Chepalungu
|Hon. Linet Toto
|UDA
|Bomet (CWR)
|Hon. Justice Kemei
|UDA
|Sigowet/Soin
|Hon. Nelson Koech
|UDA
|Belgut
|Hon. Beatrice Kemei
|UDA
|Kericho (CWR)
|Hon. Joseph Cherorot
|UDA
|Kipkelion East
|Hon. Kibet Komungoi
|UDA
|Bureti
|Hon. Hillary Kosgei
|UDA
|Kipkelion West
|Hon. Benjamin Lang'at
|UDA
|Ainamoi
|Hon. Mutai Kiprono
|UDA
|Kuresoi North
|Hon. Liza Chelule
|UDA
|Nakuru (CWR)
|Hon. Joseph Tonui
|UDA
|Kuresoi South
|Hon. Paul Chebor
|UDA
|Rongai
|Hon. Fred Kapondi
|UDA
|Mt. Elgon
|Hon. Lilian Siyoi
|UDA
|Trans Nzoia (CWR)
|Hon. Naomi Waqo
|UDA
|Marsabit (CWR)
|Hon. Faisal Abdi
|UDA
|Msambweni
|Hon. Alfah Miruka
|UDA
|Bomachoge Chache
|Hon. Dekow Baro
|UDA
|Garissa Township
|Hon. Innocent Obiri
|WDM-K
|Bomachoge Borabu
|Hon. Gideon Ogola
|ODM
|Bondo
|Hon. Sabina Chege
|JP
|Nominated
|Hon. Peter Lochakapong
|UDA
|Sigor
|Hon. Samuel Chemulel
|UDA
|Kacheliba
|Hon. Rael Kasiwai
|KUP
|West Pokot (CWR)
|Hon. David Pkosing
|KUP
|Pokot South
|Hon. Titus Lotee
|KUP
|Kacheliba
|Hon. Joseph Samal
|JP
|Isiolo North
|Hon. Eli Letipila
|UDA
|Samburu North
|Hon. Kareke Mbiuki
|UDA
|Maara
|Hon. Martin Pepela
|FORD-K
|Webuye West
|Hon. Wanami Wamboka
|DAP-K
|Bumula
|Hon. David Ochieng
|MDG
|Ugenya
|Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi
|FORD-K
|Kwanza
|Hon. Gladys Shollei
|UDA
|Uasin Gishu (CWR)
|Hon. Paul Kibichy Biego
|UDA
|Chesumei
|Hon. Maryanne Keitany
|UDA
|Aldai
|Hon. Samuel Kiprono
|UDA
|Emgwen
|Hon. Janet Sitienei
|UDA
|Turbo
|Hon. Cynthia Muge
|UDA
|Nandi (CWR)
|Hon. Josses Kiptoo
|UDA
|Emgwen
|Hon. David Kiplagat
|UDA
|Soy
|Hon. Julius Kibiwot
|UDA
|Tinderet
|Hon. Julius Rutto
|UDA
|Kesses
|Hon. Bernard Kitur
|UDA
|Nandi Hills
|Hon. Phylis Bartoo
|UDA
|Moiben
|Hon. Oscar Sudi
|UDA
|Kapseret
|Hon. Dan Wanyama
|UDA
|Webuye West
|Hon. Beatrice Adagala
|ANC
|Vihiga (CWR)
|Hon. Amina Dika
|KANU
|Tana River (CWR)
|Hon. Abdi Ali Abdi
|NAP-K
|Ijara
|Hon. Hussein Abdi Bare
|UDA
|Tarbaj
|Hon. Gonzi Rai
|PAA
|Kinango
|Hon. Ibrahim Abdi Saney
|UDA
|Wajir North
|Hon. Ken Kassim
|ODM
|Fafi
|Hon. Sarah Farah Yakub
|ODM
|Isiolo (CWR)
|Hon. Caroli Omondi
|ODM
|Suba South
|Hon. Robert Gichimu
|UDA
|Gichugu
|Hon. Jared Okello
|ODM
|Nyando
|Hon. Waiko Muchira
|UDA
|Ol Jorok
All reactions:
3838