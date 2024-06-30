Alfred Keter's whereabouts revealed after abduction as pressure mounts on government

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo provided the update on social media hours after Keter was abducted by men believed to be police officers.

“Hon Alfred Keter is being held at Kamkunji Police Station,” the LSK President revealed in an update on her X account.

Keter who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto was arrested on Sunday afternoon by unknown persons believed to be police officers.

At the time of his arrest, Keter was in the company of his family watched.

His wife and children watched in horror as the abductors dragged the former MP from his vehicle into a double cabin car that sped away.

After assuming office, President Ruto assured Kenyans that abductions and extra-judicial killings would come to an end in his administration.

Opposition leaders and critics weigh in

Gideon Moi: Today, the nation has witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type kidnappings. This alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of law that Kenya prides itself on.

James Orengo: Abductions, killings, terror and ruthless repression Kenya is beginning to look more like Haiti than Haiti. RELEASE ALFRED KETER.

Korir Sing'Oei: There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives.