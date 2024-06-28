The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Denis Mwangi

Maina Wanjigi, the father to Jimi Wanjigi, was involved in the transfer of land from colonial settlers to Africans using a £26 million loan from the British government and the World Bank

The late Maina Wanjigi
The late Maina Wanjigi

Maina Wanjigi the father of billionaire Jimi Wanjigi passed away aged 92. He was prominent figure in Kenya's history, having served the independence government in various roles including both Parliament and the Executive.

Maina Wanjigi was born in 1931 and grew up in Kenya during the colonial era.

He attended Kagumo Intermediate School and later moved to Alliance High School, where his leadership abilities began to emerge.

His academic journey continued at Makerere University in Uganda, where he earned a Diploma in Agriculture.

Wanjigi furthered his education in the United States, obtaining qualifications in agricultural economics and eventually earning a master's degree in economics.

The late Maina Wanjigi
The late Maina Wanjigi

Before Kenya gained independence, Maina Wanjigi worked as an assistant agricultural extension officer in Nyeri District.

During this period, he experienced the hierarchical and often discriminatory practices of colonial administration.

However, with Kenya's independence in 1963, his career trajectory dramatically changed.

Wanjigi was appointed the first Director of Settlement in independent Kenya, a role in which he played a crucial part in the redistribution of land to landless Kenyans.

This monumental task involved the implementation of the one million-acre settlement scheme, funded by a £26 million loan from the British government and the World Bank.

Wanjigi's responsibilities included identifying land for settlement, negotiating buy-outs, and overseeing the orderly transfer of titles to landless citizens.

His work in this role significantly shaped Kenya's post-independence land policies and helped resettle thousands of displaced families. However this also gave him enemies because many familes of freedom fighters did not get land.

The late Maina Wanjigi
The late Maina Wanjigi

After his tenure as Director of Settlement, Wanjigi transitioned to the commercial sector, becoming the Chief Executive of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) in 1968.

In this position, he spearheaded the Africanisation Programme, which aimed to integrate Kenyans into the industrial and commercial sectors previously dominated by Asians and multinational corporations.

Under his leadership, the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) and Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) were established.

These institutions played a pivotal role in promoting local entrepreneurship and reducing the country's reliance on imported goods.

Wanjigi entered politics in 1969, contesting and winning a by-election for Nairobi's Kamukunji Constituency, which had been left vacant following the assassination of Tom Mboya.

As a Member of Parliament, he initiated and developed the Gikomba Market, which became a vital commercial hub and training ground for many businesspeople.

He also advocated for free primary education, emphasising its importance for national development.

Although his call for free education was not immediately realised, it laid the groundwork for future educational reforms.

In 1970, President Jomo Kenyatta appointed Wanjigi as the Assistant Minister for Agriculture.

His political influence continued to grow, and he was a staunch supporter of Vice President Daniel arap Moi during the 1976 constitutional crisis.

When Moi became President in 1978, Wanjigi maintained his ministerial position and was later appointed Chairman of Kenya Airways in 1979.

During his tenure, he facilitated the airline's partnership with Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), which helped modernise its operations and fleet.

The late Maina Wanjigi
The late Maina Wanjigi

Wanjigi's political career was not without challenges. In the aftermath of the 1982 attempted coup, his business suffered, but he remained politically active.

He reclaimed his parliamentary seat in 1983 and was appointed Minister for Tourism and Wildlife. His ambitious goal of attracting one million tourists by 1988 highlighted his visionary approach, though it was not achieved until 2010.

Wanjigi also served as Minister of Public Works and Housing, where he introduced the Sectional Titles Act and worked on slum upgrading projects.

In the Ministry of Cooperative Development, he helped establish major cooperative societies and launched the Cooperative Bank.

His return to the Ministry of Agriculture revealed the deteriorated state of the sector, prompting him to advocate for revitalising agricultural institutions and policies.

The demolition of Muoroto slums in 1990 marked a turning point in Wanjigi's political career.

His outspoken criticism of the government's actions led to his dismissal from the Cabinet and expulsion from the ruling party, KANU.

Despite these setbacks, he continued to advocate for democratic reforms and joined the opposition during Kenya's transition to multi-party politics.

Wanjigi's subsequent political ventures included attempts to unify opposition factions and a run for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat in 1992, which he lost.

He made another unsuccessful bid in Mathioya Constituency in 1997 before retiring from active politics.

Maina Wanjigi's legacy is marked by his significant contributions to Kenya's agricultural development, industrialisation, and commercial integration.

His efforts in the Africanisation process and his initiatives in Parliament and various ministerial roles have left an enduring impact on the country's socio-economic landscape.

In his later years, he focused on his business interests under the Kwacha Group of Companies and continued his philanthropic work as chairman of the SOS Children's Home programme in Kenya.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

