Paul Mackenzie handed 2 sentences without option to pay fine

Denis Mwangi

The magistrate said that the self-proclaimed clergyman would serve both sentences concurrently.

Paul Mackenzie escorted by police officers
Paul Mackenzie escorted by police officers

Paul Mackenzie, the founder of The Good News International Ministries has been sentenced to 1 year in jail by a Malindi Court.

Malindi Senior Resident Magistrate Olga Onalo sentenced Mackenzie without an option to pay a fine.

He was found quilty of producing and distributing content not licensed by the Kenya Film Classification Board.

The pastor was also sentenced to six months in jail for airing content without a license from the Communications Authority.

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie

The magistrate said that the self-proclaimed clergyman would serve both sentences concurrently.

According to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), it is illegal to distribute or exhibit any film that has not been examined and issued a certificate of approval.

Specifically, section 12 of CAP 222 Laws of Kenya states that no person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

Section 181 (1) (a) of the Penal Code states that any person for the purpose of or by way of trade or distribution or public exhibition, makes or has in his possession any obscene cinematograph films tending to corrupt morals is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for two years or to a fine of Sh7,000.

Suspected cult leader Paul Mackenzie and other suspects when they were presented in court
Suspected cult leader Paul Mackenzie and other suspects when they were presented in court
