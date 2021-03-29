Mama Sarah Obama, grandmother to the former President of the United States Barrack Obama, is dead.

Mama Sarah’s death was confirmed by her daughter Marsat Obama, who said that she (Mama Sarah) passed on while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu.

She has passed away at the age of 99. Reports indicate that plans are underway to have Mama Sarah Obama laid to rest on March 29, 2021 (Today).

President Uhuru Kenyatta lead Kenyans in Mourning Mama Sarah Obama with a message that reads;

"The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We've lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values.

"She was a loving and celebrated philanthropist who graciously shared the little she had with the less fortunate in her community,".

James Orengo

"President @BarackObama your grandmother's magnetic personality and ability to care deeply for others allowed her to cultivate many lasting relationships. She will always be remembered. May the soul of Mama Sarah Obama Rest in Peace”

Raila Odinga

“In the passing of Mama Sarah Obama, we have lost a matriarch who lived ahead of her time. She single-handedly kept the family going long after the husband departed.

In between, she became a symbol of the Resilience and Confidence of the African woman with a unique capacity to face the challenges of life. She utilized her grandson President

@BarackObama's rise to promote the education of girls and fight social ills through her Foundation. Mama @IdaOdinga and I pass our sincere condolences to the Obama family”